More buses all day: better travel to Karori and Miramar
by Mike Mellor
Metlink describes several of its bus routes as “high frequency”, commonly defined as a bus every 15 minutes or better from first bus to last bus, every day of the week. With frequency like that, people don’t need a timetable: it’s turn up and go.
Until now these Metlink routes have met this criterion during the day, but in the evenings buses are only every half hour, meaning a long wait if you don’t happen to be at the stop at the right time.
This weekend that will be changing for route 2, the second-busiest bus route.
As Metlink has announced and as reported on Wellington Scoop, that route is being split at the Miramar shops into two branches, one to northern Miramar (still described confusingly as just Miramar, rather than Miramar Terminus, Darlington Rd, or Miramar North) and one to Seatoun, with increased off-peak weekday daytime frequency on the core Karori-Miramar shops section – but there’s been no mention of what happens in the evenings and weekends. That is surprising, because clearly the new route structure means that they have to change.
Some digging in a different part of the Metlink website, and looking at the hyperlinked route 2 timetable, shows that frequency on the core section will increase dramatically at all off-peak times, with alternate buses going to/from each branch:
* weekday daytime by 33%, from every 10 minutes to every 7/8
* weekends by 50%, from every 15 minutes to every 10
* evenings by 100%, from every 30 minutes to every 15.
Overall this is a major step forward for public transport in the eastern and western suburbs, and should be celebrated!
(Except in the evenings, when there’s a reduction in the Seatoun service from every 10 or 15 minutes to every 15 or 20 minutes).
Also to be celebrated is the near-disappearance of forced changes at hubs.
Nearly all suburbs that lost their through off-peak service in 2018 have had it reinstated, albeit with the unfortunate consequence of frequency being halved to hourly.
The sole exception is Strathmore Park, where changing at Kilbirnie is still required except for alternate daytime weekday off-peak services, which run to/from the city.
So congratulations to Metlink for listening to feedback and making progress – and it would help if it was made clearer what is actually happening.
The author, a member of GWRC’s Public Transport Advisory Group, has written this article in a personal capacity and he accepts full responsibility for any errors.
I still can’t get to Lambton Quay or to Karori from Constable Street, Newtown, without a change of buses. Complete restoration of all the former routes is the only acceptable solution from my point of view.
Thanks for the update Mike, and congratulations on your very well deserved Absolutely Positively Wellington award. You will probably know that the latest round of changes is almost certainly the result of work by consultant Anthony Cross, who worked with me on the 1991 network review. Every new change brings us ever closer to a return to that network, albeit with very welcome frequency increases in many areas.
I wonder if anyone would be willing to venture an estimate of the cost of the analysis that went into the 2018 network review and the creation of the hubs. Presumably in the tens of $millions.
@ David McKenzie – the no 3 goes down Constable St and through Lambton Quay. The No 18E goes down Constable St to Karori.
David: I’m not sure why you’re having to change, because from Constable St to Lambton Quay the 3 runs every 10/15 minutes (30 in the evenings), plus from this weekend the 12, hourly weekdays off-peak during the day; and to Karori the 18e runs hourly.
Sorry, but complete restoration of the former routes won’t happen. Apart from anything else, the users from the many suburbs that now have an improved service wouldn’t be at all happy. The solution is to do what GWRC is doing, bringing up to speed those places that did miss out, Strathmore Park still being the glaring oustanding example (though the 12 is improved from next week).
Chris: thank you! And I fully agree about Anthony Cross: combined with new governance at GWRC and new management at Metlink, the return of his listening and planning skills set Metlink back in the right direction after the unfortunate and unnecessarily painful hubs experience. An award-winning performance there!
Yes Mike. Very pleased that Daran and Roger got back in at last year’s election, plus some talented new blood. Listening to and respecting the public appear to be the new watchwords, although you can’t please everyone of course, especially where bus routes are concerned. Onwards and upwards now, with some much needed new bus lanes and, hopefully in due course, LRT.
Sorry, I meant to say to Courtenay Place not Lambton Quay.
Thanks for the update Mike. Agreed that Metlink should really be as open as possible about the recent changes (both the good and not so good!).
Do you know if they will be updating the numbering system to reflect the branching of the number 2 like the number 1 does? I.e. 2S for the Seatoun branch and 2MN for the Miramar North branch? I personally find that numbering system to be very intuitive.
David: from next week the hourly weekday off-peak 12 will fit the bill, going to Lambton Quay via Courtenay Place.
I don’t look at Scoop that often but happened to just now – very happy to see all those changes happening next week, especially Miramar restored to its rightful place in the network! Thanks for your kind words Chris and Mike. Glad I could play a part!