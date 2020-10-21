Wellington Scoop
Seven Arrests Made In Paremata Serious Assault Investigation + Appeal

October 21, 2020PressRelease

Police investigating a serious assault at a Paremata service station earlier this month have arrested seven people in relation to the incident.

Emergency services were called to the address about 1.15pm on Sunday 11 October after a report of a man being stabbed.

He was transported to hospital in a serious condition.

Investigations have determined the altercation involved rival gang members.

Today Kapiti-Mana Police executed search warrants at eight addresses in Porirua and seven people were arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Four were due to appear in Porirua District Court this afternoon, and three will undergo a youth process.

Police continue to follow lines of enquiry to locate others believed to have been involved.

We’d also like to speak with the man pictured as we believe he may be able to assist with our enquiries – anyone who knows his identity should call 105, quoting file number 201011/9236.

We want to assure everyone that Police are committed to identifying all those responsible for this incident and holding them to account.

We want our community to feel safe, and we hope these arrests provide some reassurance that this type of violent behaviour from gang members will not be tolerated.

Anyone with information or concerns about this type of activity should contact their local Police station on 105, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss, Investigations Manager Kapiti-Mana Police

