Wellington Airport evacuated after terminal fills with smoke



RNZ photo from Caitlin Cherry

Report from RNZ

Wellington International Airport was evacuated this morning after smoke was detected in the terminal.

A dodgy light fitting was suspected to be the cause of the smoke leading to an evacuation just after 8.30am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said they were alerted just after 8.30am. He said five pumping trucks, two ladder trucks and a command unit attended in addition to the three appliances based at the airport.

Dalton said the fire had been extinguished but the terminal was smoke logged.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said they were waiting for clearance from the fire service to re-enter the terminal.

For updates on flights, passengers were advised to check flight information online or speak to their airline.