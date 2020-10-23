Wellington Scoop
Network

Wellington Airport evacuated after terminal fills with smoke

October 23, 2020Business, Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

airport evacuated
RNZ photo from Caitlin Cherry

Report from RNZ
Wellington International Airport was evacuated this morning after smoke was detected in the terminal.

A dodgy light fitting was suspected to be the cause of the smoke leading to an evacuation just after 8.30am.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said they were alerted just after 8.30am. He said five pumping trucks, two ladder trucks and a command unit attended in addition to the three appliances based at the airport.

Dalton said the fire had been extinguished but the terminal was smoke logged.

A Wellington Airport spokesperson said they were waiting for clearance from the fire service to re-enter the terminal.

For updates on flights, passengers were advised to check flight information online or speak to their airline.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: