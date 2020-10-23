Delays for holiday traffic on SH1
Wellington.Scoop
It’s the start of a long weekend, so there are the usual delays on SH1 north of Wellington.
They started before midday. Then the NZ Transport Agency reported at 1.50:
Major northbound delays are continuing across SH1:
• Plimmerton to Pukerua Bay: A long queue
• Paekākāriki Hill Rd: closed until 7pm
• Long queues from Waikanae Beach to Peka Peka
• Long queues and slow traffic from Te Horo to Otaki
NZTA expects congestion to continue till 8pm between Porirua and Otaki.
And there’s also another cause of congestion:
Due to a gravel spill, the left lane at the Plimmerton Roundabout is blocked, with queues back to the Paremata Roundabout.