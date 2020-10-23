Wellington Scoop
Network

Delays for holiday traffic on SH1

October 23, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

delays for holiday traffic Oct 2020

Wellington.Scoop
It’s the start of a long weekend, so there are the usual delays on SH1 north of Wellington.

They started before midday. Then the NZ Transport Agency reported at 1.50:

Major northbound delays are continuing across SH1:

• Plimmerton to Pukerua Bay: A long queue
• Paekākāriki Hill Rd: closed until 7pm
• Long queues from Waikanae Beach to Peka Peka
• Long queues and slow traffic from Te Horo to Otaki

NZTA expects congestion to continue till 8pm between Porirua and Otaki.

And there’s also another cause of congestion:

Due to a gravel spill, the left lane at the Plimmerton Roundabout is blocked, with queues back to the Paremata Roundabout.

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: