Delays for holiday traffic on SH1

It’s the start of a long weekend, so there are the usual delays on SH1 north of Wellington.

They started before midday. Then the NZ Transport Agency reported at 1.50:

Major northbound delays are continuing across SH1:

• Plimmerton to Pukerua Bay: A long queue

• Paekākāriki Hill Rd: closed until 7pm

• Long queues from Waikanae Beach to Peka Peka

• Long queues and slow traffic from Te Horo to Otaki

NZTA expects congestion to continue till 8pm between Porirua and Otaki.

And there’s also another cause of congestion:

Due to a gravel spill, the left lane at the Plimmerton Roundabout is blocked, with queues back to the Paremata Roundabout.