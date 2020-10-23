Hnry wins its second Wellington Gold Award

Press Release – Hnry

Acclaimed FinTech business Hnry has been named a winner for the second year running at the Wellington Gold Awards, held last night.

The business, which created a world-leading online tax and financial admin service designed especially for the unique needs of freelancers, contractors and independent earners, won the Supporting Gold award, after having taken out the Emerging Gold award the year before.

Supporting Gold is a category for businesses who are providing exceptional services to clients, with Hnry recognised for helping their customers focus on doing what they love without having to worry about the hassle of tax and financial admin.

Co-founder and CEO James Fuller said it was amazing to be recognised by the Wellington business community.

“As a relatively young company that is growing really quickly, it’s fantastic to be recognised for the second year in a row,” he said.

“We were up against some well-known Wellington businesses too, but while we were in competition for this award, the thing about the Wellington business community is that there’s a sense of collaboration. There are so many great examples of businesses working together, sharing and collaborating to help their mutual customers – I can’t think of many other cities where there’s that sense of community between businesses. It’s especially important this year as it has been a challenging year for many”.

Fuller said Hnry was started four years ago by himself and two co-founders – as freelancers looking for a solution to their financial admin and tax needs. The business has experienced record growth and now employs a full time team of 18 in Wellington, with more hiring underway, providing a global-leading app and online service to clients all over the country.

This month, Hnry also expanded into the Australian independent earner market, launching its service across the Tasman in collaboration with banking partner NAB after a successful six month pilot.

Fuller said last night’s win validated Hnry’s position in the market as an accountancy business supporting people in both NZ and Australia to earn independently, which is more important now than ever as people with jobs affected by COVID-19 look towards other ways of creating income.

“Over the next five years we hope to see Hnry continuing to grow into new markets and to keep providing great service to our customers as well as bringing our Kiwi flavour to the world,” he said.

“We’ve got a fantastic team in Wellington and the last few years have been incredibly exciting for Hnry, We can’t wait to see what the next few years will bring”.

PwC partner Ross Nelson said it was great to see Hnry’s continued success and growth.

“Using technology Hnry is making a meaningful contribution to help protect and enhance the integrity of NZ’s tax system, making it easy for people to comply. Congratulations to the team at Hnry!” he said.

