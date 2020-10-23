Two injured – crashes in Upper Hutt and Wellington

Wellington Scoop
Two people were injured in two crashes this afternoon – one on SH2, the other in Wellington.

News from NZ Police
There’s been a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on SH2 at Timberlea in Upper Hutt.

Emergency services were called just after 5pm. One person was injured.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

There was also a crash on Shelley Bay Road in Wellington.

It closed the road till a vehicle was removed from the sea at Shark Bay.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Two other people in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

