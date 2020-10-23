Two injured – crashes in Upper Hutt and Wellington

Wellington.Scoop

Two people were injured in two crashes this afternoon – one on SH2, the other in Wellington.

There’s been a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on SH2 at Timberlea in Upper Hutt.

Emergency services were called just after 5pm. One person was injured.

Motorists were asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

UPDATE 7PM

Contractors have set up a detour from the Maoribank traffic lights, via Mangaroa and Maymorn, following a serious crash on SH2. #SH2 Timberlea remains closed while SCU investigate the crash. Please note the detour is not suitable for heavy vehicles. ^AL pic.twitter.com/u2ADJdm6sR — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) October 23, 2020

There was also a crash on Shelley Bay Road in Wellington.

It closed the road till a vehicle was removed from the sea at Shark Bay.

One person was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Two other people in the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

