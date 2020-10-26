Rebranding Karori, from Auckland

by Andrea Skews

The Karori Residents Association has recently become aware that an Auckland manager, hired by the Karori Business Association to manage the Business Improvement District (BID), has engaged a branding person to create a brand for Karori.

KRA believes absolutely there is scope for branding Karori, but only after a democratic, consultative process with opportunity for locals to make submissions and vote.

The Residents Association is publicly asking the community for their feedback on this matter.

The Business Improvement District has slipped the brand out publicly under their Karori Business Association (KBA) umbrella as their new KBA brand, but have assumed the authority to also define this as the brand for the entire Karori suburb, despite a lack of engagement process with the Karori community.

Mayor Foster, who was the western ward councillor and is a resident of Karori, supports this brand publicly, but our local councillors agree that there should be consultation.

The Manager of the KBA (and other BIDS around the country) who is an Aucklander and not a resident of Karori, has indicated that they will be flying flags down the main road of Karori, with their version of a Karori brand on them.

While KRA is very supportive of our local businesses, we are very concerned about a business association brand also being used to brand the suburb as a whole, due to there being no democratic process or engagement around this.

Andrea Skews is chair of the Karori Residents Association. Her article was first published on the association’s website.