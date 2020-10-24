Olympic medalists to line up on refurbished Wellington Velodrome for Laykold Cup

Press Release – Laykold Cup Carnival

An incredible array of top New Zealand track cycling talent will be on display at the Laykold Cup Carnival from midday on 1 November at the newly refurbished Wellington Velodrome.

Members of the National Sprint Team will be making the trip from their base in Cambridge to take on the local guns in a day of racing which includes the prestigious Laykold Cup 10km Scratch race, and a new Team Sprint Challenge with bonus cash prizes for breaking the track record, sponsored by Capital Continuous Spouting.

On the start line will be former Team Sprint World Champions and Olympic Medalists Ethan Mitchell and Sam Webster, plus Callum Saunders, Sam Dakin and 2015 Laykold Cup Winner Jordan Castle.

Double Commonwealth medalist Emma Cumming is joined by up and comers Shaane Fulton, Olivia King and Ellesse Andrews in the women’s events.

This will be an unprecedented occasion for cycling in the Capital, make sure you’re there – it’s free to spectators.

All the event details: https://fb.me/e/djDbpGcN8

And if you’re a rider, there’s still time to enter, click here: https://forms.gle/cJhafGrvBK2ShQu37

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

