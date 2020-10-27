Track-sharing – how to extend the rail network across the CBD

by Glen Smith

Wellington is fortunate to have a high-quality dedicated rail network north of the city dating back to the 1800s. It services over 14 million trips annually and attracts over 40% of weekday peak time commuters entering the CBD from the north. However its effectiveness is hampered by the line terminating at the northern end of the city, with only 15% of rail passengers transferring to buses to continue their journey. As a result, rail only really services the northern part of the CBD.

The key factor here is the potent ‘transfer penalty’- both actual (disembarkation, walk, wait, embarkation) and ‘pure’- (the disinclination to make a journey by public transport (PT) if it involves a transfer, measured in equivalent trip time).

Survey data shows that even in a city such as Sydney, where passengers are familiar with transfers, a rail to bus transfer is rated as a 17 minutes ‘pure’ penalty and rail to rail at over 7 minutes.

As a consequence essentially all ‘across town’ trips, between the large population centres north and south of the CBD, occur by car. This is a huge volume – with over 41,000 cars crossing the CBD via the Terrace Tunnel daily, and across-town trips making up the majority of trips for cars approaching from the north.

The lack of a viable across-town PT option contributes to Wellington being of the more congested cities in the world with a Tom-Tom rating of 28% extra travel time spent in congestion.

The ideal would be to remove this transfer by seamlessly extending our rail network across the CBD and to one or more destinations south of the city. This faces significant technical problems and our planners have put it in the ‘too hard’ basket. Instead they plan, at best, a completely separate ‘light’ rail system south of the Station and possibly only a bus based corridor, despite research showing cities with rail-based networks outperform ‘bus only’ cities in essentially all objective performance indicators.

A key barrier to network extension is that our current system runs ‘heavy’ rail, including freight, while any surface across-town corridor would have to run ‘lighter’ units. This barrier has been overcome overseas by adopting ‘track-sharing’, where rail units of different weight and characteristics share a common rail corridor. This system is used by over 30 cities with a similar number being planned. Despite this, it is a solution that has been ignored by our planners.

The modern era of Track Sharing (which was in fact historically quite common) was pioneered by the city of Karlsruhe in Germany, culminating in the opening of the first ‘Tramtrain’ (a type of Track Sharing) line between Karlsruhe to Bretten in 1992. Prior to this the existing ‘heavy’ rail had terminated at a station on the outskirts of town requiring transfer to reach the centre, and as a result was poorly utilised. The removal of this transfer resulted in an increase in patronage of over 500%.

Implementing Track Sharing here would not only seamlessly open up the whole of the CBD to rail users from the north, but would also offer a viable PT option for all across-town trips. Passengers could potentially get on a train at Waikanae or Upper Hutt with a sign ‘Airport’ on the front and get off there, or any point in between.

Track-sharing advocates note that “..new track sharing systems can … involve technical challenges … however the most complex issues are usually best described as ‘human politics’ with the various vested interests being – at best – sceptical but sometimes even showing outright hostility..” Never a truer word.

However one technical issue is capacity on our rail network and specifically the ‘pinchpoint’ south of where our main Kapiti and Hutt lines merge.

Planners are aware of capacity problems on the network and LGWM anticipates “increased rail network capacity” but notes that this will be “implemented outside of LGWM”. This splintered approach to regional planning is an example of “human politics” interfering with intelligent coordinated design. Rather than undertaking planning on a ‘regional basis’, which would examine the best solutions for all trips across our region, LGWM just assumes passengers will be dumped en masse at the Station.

Our rail system can run Matangi trains of up to 8 carriages, requiring a platform length of 180m. Platforms this long on an affordable surface-based across-town rail corridor would be essentially impossible. A 45m platform should be easy and 90m might be possible at a push. So if we replace current services with across-town trains we would halve or even quarter peak capacity given the same number of services.

The alternative is to continue to run current Matangi services (which are relatively new and currently gainfully employed servicing Station passengers) and add additional smaller across town units.

This plan hits the problem of capacity, in terms of trains per hour, that can be accommodated on the network. This isn’t such a problem on most of the Hutt and Kapiti lines, where trains run sequentially (an exception is the single track between Pukerua Bay and Plimmerton which should ideally be double tracked). It is a major problem in the area just north of the Station where the four Kapiti and Hutt line currently merge into three available lines to cross the railyards. Separating these completely by adding a fourth line would immediately add capacity but wouldn’t solve the problem of separating across town units.

If we assume a double Quays-based across town corridor, then exit from the east of the Station is possible either with or without building removal depending on specifications of across town units and hence radius of rail curvature (45m for building preservation – optimistic , 100m or more with building removal – more realistic).

If we assume a mix of ‘Station’ and ‘across-town’ units, and an exit to the east, then units will have to be separated north of the Station. The Hutt line approaches the city on the east of the Kapiti line so separating across-town trains from the Hutt line is relatively straightforward – the only conflict is with the northbound across-town units crossing the southbound ‘Station’ units and merging with the northbound ‘Station’ units.

Things are more difficult with the Kapiti line to the west. If done at grade, then southbound ‘across-town’ units would have to cross both north and southbound Hutt ‘Station’ tracks, and northbound across-town units would have cross both north and southbound Hutt Station units AND southbound Kapiti ‘Station’ units to merge with northbound ‘Station’ units. This is a logistical nightmare with trains arriving up to every minute at peak time. Grade separation is required. This could be expensive unless we use existing infrastructure.

There is only one train-to-train grade separation at present and this is where the northbound Hutt units pass under the Kapiti lines. Could this be used to achieve the result we want? I absolutely think so.

The alternative to having across-town Kapiti units cross the Hutt Station lines at grade is to first separate Hutt across-town units (relatively easy as above) north of the current Hutt/Kapiti merge, then switch the Hutt Line to west of the Kapiti Line using the existing grade separation, then separate the Kapiti across-town units (see fig 3 below for one potential schematic design).

The current southbound Hutt line running beside the motorway (around the merge point) would then become the northernmost part of the across-town corridor (see figure below).

One difficulty is that there is only one line here. Width for two lines could be achieved by moving the Kapiti lines slightly west, making the embankment vertical or utilising the width currently occupied by the pointless 4th north bound motorway lane. This corridor could potentially be shared with freight and temporally separated (across-town rail only at peak times and freight-only at interpeak) depending on whether interpeak rail services can be managed elsewhere without grade separation.

Lines between the Station and the merge would have to be increased to six (2 Hutt station lines, 2 Kapiti station lines and 2 across-town lines). Given minimum 4m centre-of-track to centre-of-track clearances, and 2.75m centre-of-track to external object clearance, this would require 25.5m total rail corridor width. The narrowest pinch point appears to be immediately behind Spotlight at around 26m.

This leaves the Johnsonville line. Initially this could terminate at the station with transfer, but the future option would be to have this exiting from the Station to the west then crossing Bunny St south of the station to join the Quays across-town line (and so avoiding interacting with ‘Station’ units) or perhaps joining a future true ‘light rail’ Golden mile corridor if future growth and PT patronage make a Karori or Island Bay light rail corridor economically feasible (not likely in the foreseeable future but always possible in decades to come).

The design outlined above is only one possibility and is presented only to stimulate discussion before the LGWM impose what appears to be an inferior segmented across town PT design that will fail to remove transfer and cripple our regional transport system forever. It involves significant movement of tracks and electrical wiring but minimal earthworks. It would likely require a modern train control system. This would set the basis for a seamless regional transport network for the decades and centuries to come.

None of this would need to be done immediately. Across-town rail could initially terminate at the station with transfer, and then integration occur at some point in the future depending on funding. The crucial thing is that a long term regional approach should be taken to PT planning and that the planned across-town corridor be constructed with specifications that allow future integration to produce a seamless Regional transport network.

Think long term. Do it once and do it right.