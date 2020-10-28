Porirua Park ready for Lions match on Saturday

Press Release – Porirua City Council

Porirua Park has had a huge winter, with hundreds of boots thudding all over its surface, but it looks a picture as we near possibly the biggest game it’s ever hosted.

From June through to now, 38 rugby games across a number of levels were played on Porirua Park.

“It’s been smashed this winter but we’re lucky it’s a great surface and we’ve worked hard to keep it in great nick,” Porirua City Turf Manager Tim Bargh says.

Wellington host Tasman in a Mitre 10 Cup rugby match this Saturday at the park (2.05pm kickoff). It’s a repeat of last year’s final and both teams desperately need the competition points.

The match promises a local feel, with crowds grouped around the fences, close to the action.

The Council’s Parks mowing team of eight will give the ground lots of attention this week, including double cuts, liquid fertiliser, and re-doing the field markings. At least three Parks staff will be on hand on game day.

“We were meant to have Wales and South Africa training here – that’s not happening, but it’s fantastic to have the Mitre 10 Cup match,” Mr Bargh says.

“It’s a great chance for us to prove we can have matches like this – Porirua Park is a rugby ground and we just have to make it all work.”

The Council’s Events team have worked closely with theWellington Rugby Union to bring the match to Porirua. About 10 staff have been engaged to do the work behind the scenes in the past eight weeks, and on game day.

“It’s outdoors and there’s ticketing, food and alcohol, accessibility, health and safety – that all has to be managed to ensure people get the most out of the day,” Manager Events Helen Brookes says. “This game is about having something different available to our community.”

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker praised the work being put in to bring the Lions to Porirua.

“We have the only Lions game outside Sky Stadium this season, so this is a big deal for the city,” she says. “There’s a lot of work behind the scenes that we need to appreciate and I’m sure it’ll be a day for many, many people to enjoy.”

Check the Council’s Facebook page for information on ticketing and parking later this week.

