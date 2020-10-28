Sky Stadium named as 2019’s best venue



Sky Stadium CEO Shane Harmon (left) with other winners from the Wellington region.

News from Sky Stadium

Sky Stadium (Wellington Regional Stadium Trust) has been named ‘Best Venue 2019’ at the NZEA New Zealand Event Awards for hosting Te Matatini ki te Ao and Eminem last year.

The Awards acknowledge the success of sports, arts and culture, community, corporate social responsibility and business events, individuals, venues, sponsors and suppliers.

“The back-to-back weekends of Te Matatini and Eminem were career highlights for our team” says Sky Stadium Chief Executive Shane Harmon.

“The month around Te Matatini and Eminem was one of the busiest periods we’ve experienced. A year of planning went into it”.

“These events cannot be delivered without an exceptional team. It was due to the commitment, hard work and professionalism of our Stadium team, our key suppliers and the 1,500 staff who ensured a top-class delivery of both events”.

“We are very grateful to Te Matatini and TEG Dainty for bringing these magnificent events to Wellington. We also thank the team at WellingtonNZ for their support”.

Te Matatini ki te Ao also won the Best Cultural Event award.

Sky Stadium was also named as a finalist in Best Entertainment Event 2019: Eminem Rapture (held at Sky Stadium in March 2019)

NZEA General Manager Ségolène de Fontenay says she praises the consistently high standard of award entries, with a total of 106 events vying for the judges’ nod across eighteen categories.

“With such high standards, I’d like to congratulate all our finalists and most importantly, those winners who took home an award tonight. I’d also like to thank the industry for the remarkable way in which it has navigated in this most unusual of Covid environments and for the resilience and professionalism New Zealand’s events sector continues to demonstrate,” she says.

