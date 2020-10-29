Blood pressure checks at supermarkets, starting in Lower Hutt

Press Release – Stroke Foundation

This World Stroke Day, the Stroke Foundation has launched the Big Blood Pressure Check Road-trip. Visiting all 59 PAK’nSAVE and select New World supermarkets across the country, the Wellington based Big Blood Pressure Check Van will be hitting the road today, starting at PAK’nSAVE Lower Hutt to offer free blood pressure checks to New Zealanders.

The Stroke Foundation’s annual Big Blood Pressure Check campaign was postponed this year due to COVID-19 Alert Level restrictions.

Julia Rout, the Stroke Foundation’s Health Promotion Manager explained: “Previously running throughout the month of October, most activity is focused around the first Saturday of the month and we had concerns about operating safely in the same way as we had the past 11 years. To ensure we could continue to reach those who need us most, our road-trip model is a safer way to run the campaign. We know that around one in five New Zealanders has high blood pressure but a third of these fellow Kiwis don’t know it, which is why it was important for us to adapt this campaign.”

High blood pressure is the number one modifiable risk factor for stroke. Usually, there are no symptoms associated with high blood pressure – the only way to know if you are affected is to get tested.

“We’re on a mission to raise awareness of the link between high blood pressure and stroke. With two vans now operating thanks to the support of Ryman Healthcare and Perpetual Guardian, we will be able to visit many more sites and share important knowledge. This year, it’s predicted that over 11,000 New Zealanders will experience a stroke. By helping New Zealanders better manage their health and know their blood pressure, we could be saving thousands from the devastating effects of stroke,” shared Rout.

In partnership with Foodstuffs, the Stroke Foundation’s two Big Blood Pressure Check Vans will be visiting all PAK’nSAVE supermarkets across the country and select New Worlds between October 2020 and June 2021.

A full list of testing sites can be viewed at: https://www.stroke.org.nz/big-blood-pressure-check-vans

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url