City Mission gets partnership with Good Registry, for a kinder Christmas

News from Good Registry

A new partnership has been formed in time to create a kinder Christmas for all New Zealanders. The Good Registry has welcomed the Wellington, Auckland, and Christchurch City Missions as their newest charity partners, and they’re hoping the partnership will make it simple for more New Zealanders to help others in need — especially this Christmas.

The Good Registry is a social giving platform that replaces traditional gifts with donations to more than 65 charities in Aotearoa. Through The Good Registry’s Good Gift Cards, people can give others the joy of giving to good causes like the Missions.

The impacts of Covid­19 are deeply felt by the Missions, as they face an overwhelming increase in the need for their services. The pandemic has seen an increasing number of people turning to their City Missions for support.

In the first week of lockdown, the Wellington City Mission had a 400% increase in requests for food parcels, and Christchurch City Mission saw a sevenfold increase in their budgeting advice service. During the second Auckland lockdown, the Auckland City Mission broke its own record by providing more than 1,500 food parcels in one week.

“We are seeing more people that don’t usually need Mission help as unemployment rates rise. Even former supporters and donors have now been forced to seek help,” says The Wellington City Mission’s General Manager of Fundraising and Marketing, Bridget Child.

A $10 Good Gift Card from The Good Registry could help provide a nourishing meal, provide hygiene products, support a medical consultation or support addiction counselling services from one of the Missions.

For many people, Christmas in 2020 will look different, and for charities it is going to be much harder than ever to fundraise. The Good Registry is creating a kinder Christmas by providing another way to support charities and the vital work they provide in our communities across Aotearoa.

“We know people want to do more good this year, and are looking for ways to celebrate with more kindness and less stuff. Enabling people to gift to the Missions through The Good Registry is a way that we can make Christmas better for everyone,” says The Good Registry’s Co-Founder and Chief of Good, Christine Langdon.

“It might be harder to send gifts overseas, have staff parties, or spend much on Christmas, but we can be kind, and share our Christmas joy in different ways.”

“The extra economic and mental health stress from Covid­19 means we need to be extra kind to others at Christmas this year. Supporting each other is how we as a country will get through this. A good Christmas for everyone is a gift more important than ever before and we hope people will use The Good Registry to send some kindness our way this Christmas,” says Bridget Child.