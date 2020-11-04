Nose to tail crash on SH2 causes long delays for morning traffic

Wellington.Scoop

A nose to tail crash on State Highway 2 this morning was still causing long delays more than two hours later.

The crash was at 7.15 in the right south-bound lane between Petone and Ngauranga.

It quickly caused queues as far back as Dowse Drive.

Ninety minutes later, the crash had been cleared, but delays had worsened. NZTA reported that southbound queues on SH2 were back to the SH58 intersection, and on SH1 northbound queues were backed up to the Tawa interchange.

At 9.30, delays were continuing on SH2, but regular traffic flows had resumed in the Ngauranga Gorge.

Please be patient, counselled the NZTA, for anyone who was following their tweets while driving.

Congestion finally cleared at 10am.