Home detention for man who killed cyclist on Hutt Road

Report from RNZ

The man responsible for killing Wellington cyclist Brent Norriss has been sentenced to six months home detention and banned from driving for 18 months.

Khing Tiang Wong hit and killed Brent Trevor Norriss with his car outside the BP station on the Hutt Road, as the 65-year-old cycled home to Petone in February.

Judge Quentin Hix told the Hutt Valley District Court today that Wong was checking his phone for GPS coordinates about 6pm that night as he drove north on Hutt Road.

CCTV footage showed Wong’s vehicle crossing the white rumble line before hitting Norriss’ rear tyre.

Norriss died at the scene.

Judge Hix took into account Wong’s good character, remorse, the views of the victims and offer to pay reparations when handing down the sentence.

Defence lawyer Chris Nicholls read a letter of apology that Wong had written to the victim’s family, in which he wrote: “I’m willing to take responsibility for this accident”.

Wong previously pleaded guilty to charges of dangerous driving causing death.

He had saved $11,000 for reparations, to be paid to Norriss’ family.

“I understand no amount of compensation can return life, but I’m willing to do my best to make it up to your family,” Nicholls read from the letter.

The court heard that Norriss would text his wife of 46 years every day when he arrived home from his cycling commute to let her know he had arrived safely. Jenny Norriss did not get that text on 3 February.

Wong stood sombre and downcast in Hutt Valley District Court as Norriss’ daughter, Rebecca McLean, told him his actions had taken a loved husband, father-in law and poppa from them.

She described her father as a “fit old bugger” who was planning to do the Coast to Coast race with her next year.

“You have changed our lives forever,” McLean told Wong, as he stood in the dock. “The man you took from our lives is a man who gave so much to so many people. We only hope you can take responsibility for your actions on the third of February.”

Brent and Jenny Norriss were in the process of planning their 45th wedding anniversary celebrations and putting the finishing touches on their “dream retirement home” at the time of his death.

McLean told Wong that her mother now could not face living in the home without her husband.

She acknowledged his letter of apology.

“I appreciate there was no intent behind your actions on the day dad died and I want you to know I feel no malice towards you.” But she said their lives would never be the same.

“The grief and pain you have caused us is immense. It has left a huge hole in our hearts that we will never be able to fill. I hope you will reflect and move on and be a better person.”

Defence lawyer Chris Nicholls became emotional as he acknowledged the compassion from Norriss’ children and labelled the situation a “terrible tragedy”.

Judge Hix paid tribute to Norriss before the sentencing began and said as a learner of te reo Māori, he opens each session by acknowledging those who have gone before.

“While he’s not with us in body, he’s certainly with us in wairua – which is spirit.”