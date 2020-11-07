A ride that could be ruined

by Patrick Morgan

Biking around the bays is a stunning ride. But it could be ruined if traffic trebles. Cyclists will be forced off the road.

Next Wednesday, Wellington City Councillors vote on a proposal to develop Shelly Bay, permitting a giant housing and shopping development. But there’s no plan to upgrade Shelly Bay Rd. That could mean 3-4 vehicle every minute along a narrow road, trying to pass on blind corners. Cyclists could be expected to share a 1.5 metre path with pedestrians.

Unacceptable.

Please take action to protect Round the Bays.

Contact your Councillors and let them know you want them to make sure cycling is protected. Ask for the decision to be put on hold until an upgrade of Shelly Bay Road is agreed.

Email or call your Councillor via https://wellington.govt.nz/your-council/mayor-and-councillors/councillors

#SaveRoundTheBays