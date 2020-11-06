Break-in at Regional Council causes cancellation of bike fest competition

News from Greater Wellington Regional Council

The Kia Eke Paihikara Tātou Greater Welly Bike Fest competition held over the month of October has been cancelled due to a break in at the council’s Walter Street office overnight.

We believe that physical records of competition details, including the personal information of competition entrants, have been stolen along with council property.

This only affects people who entered the competition in person at one of our events (not any Facebook competitions). Personal details are limited to name, phone number, email address and whether under or over the age of 18.

We believe there is a very low risk that any of the information taken will be used to contact anyone however we take privacy issues around personal information seriously.

We deeply regret that this has occurred and we have reported this to the New Zealand Police who are investigating. We will keep all parties informed including an update on the competition.