Another broken water main – this one was spectacular

Spectacular major water pipe burst on Agra Crescent, Khandallah this morning. Repairs likely to take some time. Water currently turned off.@WgtnWaterOutage @WgtnCC pic.twitter.com/RbkfVmItLq — Diane Calvert (@dianecalvertnz) November 6, 2020

A spectacular geyser followed a burst water main in Khandallah’s Agra Crescent this morning.

Wellington Water made no mention of the break on its website.

It was however acknowledged by the Wellington City Council, which said traffic management was in place while the road was being assessed.

And the council also advised that water in the area had been turned off for for four hours.