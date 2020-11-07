Wellington Scoop
Another broken water main – this one was spectacular

November 7, 2020

Wellington.Scoop
A spectacular geyser followed a burst water main in Khandallah’s Agra Crescent this morning.

Wellington Water made no mention of the break on its website.

It was however acknowledged by the Wellington City Council, which said traffic management was in place while the road was being assessed.

And the council also advised that water in the area had been turned off for for four hours.

