Death of Bill Gosden – 40 year commitment to films and filmmakers

The New Zealand Film Festival Trust and the New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) are deeply saddened at the death of former festival director Bill Gosden. Bill died early yesterday in Wellington, five days shy of his 67th birthday.

Bill directed New Zealand film festivals for almost 40 years before retiring last year due to ill health. His promotion of, and commitment to, New Zealand film and filmmakers is one of his enduring legacies.

New Zealand Film Festival Trust Chair Catherine Fitzgerald said Bill’s contribution to New Zealand’s film culture through film festivals is indelible. “Bill lived and breathed film from his earliest years, working tirelessly to create a demand from New Zealand audiences for the highest quality films from around the world.”

His successor as Film Festival Director Marten Rabarts said the news of Bill’s death was a sad day for the film industry in New Zealand and worldwide.

“The film festival and film community in New Zealand owes Bill a huge debt of gratitude for the decades of work and passion he committed to develop and champion a world-class festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike.”

The New Zealand Film Festival Trust and the New Zealand International Film Festival extend their condolences to Bill’s wide circle of family, friends and colleagues.

Bill’s family and close friends have asked for privacy while they come to terms with their loss.

Bill Gosden: forty years of film festivals