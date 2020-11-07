Death of Bill Gosden – 40 year commitment to films and filmmakers
News from NZIFF
The New Zealand Film Festival Trust and the New Zealand International Film Festival (NZIFF) are deeply saddened at the death of former festival director Bill Gosden. Bill died early yesterday in Wellington, five days shy of his 67th birthday.
Bill directed New Zealand film festivals for almost 40 years before retiring last year due to ill health. His promotion of, and commitment to, New Zealand film and filmmakers is one of his enduring legacies.
New Zealand Film Festival Trust Chair Catherine Fitzgerald said Bill’s contribution to New Zealand’s film culture through film festivals is indelible. “Bill lived and breathed film from his earliest years, working tirelessly to create a demand from New Zealand audiences for the highest quality films from around the world.”
His successor as Film Festival Director Marten Rabarts said the news of Bill’s death was a sad day for the film industry in New Zealand and worldwide.
“The film festival and film community in New Zealand owes Bill a huge debt of gratitude for the decades of work and passion he committed to develop and champion a world-class festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike.”
The New Zealand Film Festival Trust and the New Zealand International Film Festival extend their condolences to Bill’s wide circle of family, friends and colleagues.
Bill’s family and close friends have asked for privacy while they come to terms with their loss.
We’re terribly sad to hear of the passing of Bill Gosden. Bill’s role championing NZ film cannot be overstated. Our condolences to his whānau and all those at NZIFF. [via twitter]
Devastated at the announcement that Bill Gosden passed away yesterday. Almost impossible to process. My heart goes out to everyone in the NZIFF whānau and to everyone in the film world who he supported (which is everyone). Aotearoa movie lovers live in a world he created. [via twitter]
Bill Gosden has died. The man who ran the Intl Film Festival for years and years and made it such a great, enormously popular celebration not just of movies but of art and entertainment and critical inquiry. Sitting in the dark with a big crowd today. We’ve lost a cultural hero. [via twitter]
He shaped film culture here for decades; it’s hard to imagine filmgoing in NZ without his influence, his wit and his good taste. And he wrote such great capsule reviews, inspiring a few of us. [via twitter]