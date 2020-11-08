Contact tracing – were you at Little Penang on Friday afternoon?

News from Ministry of Health

A number of push notifications will be sent to people who logged on with the Covid Tracer app because of a new case which was announced today. The alerts were sent to people who logged in at several locations in Wellington and Auckland.

Today’s new case, a Defence Force staffer who flew home to Wellington on Thursday after meetings on Wednesday in Auckland, had been in contact with a quarantine worker in Auckland who later tested positive. The Wellington pman visited the following locations in Auckland on Thursday:

· Domestic Terminal, Auckland Airport: 5.30 – 7.45pm,

· Avis Car Rental, Auckland Airport: 5.00 – 5.15pm,

· Orleans Chicken & Waffles, Auckland Airport: 5.30 – 7pm,

· The Gypsy Moth, Auckland Airport: 7.00 – 7.15pm,

· Hudsons, Auckland Airport: 7.00 – 7.15pm.

He visited the following location in Wellington on Friday:

· Little Penang, The Terrace, Wellington: 1.15 – 3.45pm.

The alert has advised users that they may have been in contact with Covid-19. Further information is available here.

If you begin to feel unwell, or for more information, please contact Healthline 0800 358 5453

For contact tracing purposes, anyone who attended one of the locations listed during the relevant timeframes is considered to be a COVID-19 ‘casual contact’ with a low risk of exposure. Close contacts have been contacted directly.

This case once again reinforces the importance of everyone who is able to using the app to keep a record of where they have been – it allows our contact tracing team to quickly notify you if you may have been exposed to this virus, and allows you to take immediate action to protect yourself, your whanau, and your community.

