60 Newlands homes lose water – another burst main

News from Wellington Water

There was another burst water main this afternoon.

This one was at 38 Quigley Street, Newlands at 4.20pm. Approximately 60 properties were at first affected.

Approximately eleven of them will remain out of service while we fix the burst, which triggered an alarm shutting off the reservoir.

We ask customers to conserve as much water as possible.

We expect to resolve the issue by 9pm.

UPDATE at 5.45pm

The burst has been isolated at the intersection of Quigley Street and Bellringer Crescent and we have opened up the reservoir valve, allowing it to refill. Over the next 2 hours, water will return to most of the Newlands area.