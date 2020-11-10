What’s affordable? Council setting rents for essential workers’ apartments

Report from RNZ

The Wellington City Council has been criticised for proposing a weekly rent of $580 on new central city apartments that are meant to be affordable for essential workers.

Unused office space in Wellington is being converted into two-bedroom apartments by the Wellington City Council and the property developer The Wellington Company.

Renters United said the high rent reflects the ridiculous housing situation in Wellington.

Councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said the rent price hasn’t yet been confirmed.

“The whole point of these apartments is to provide people who are paid less than $85,000 or couples or families paid less than $135,000 who don’t own their own home, with some affordable and stable accommodation,” she said. “It was never meant to be cheap.”

An assessment was done based on the Wellington Housing Affordability model, she said.

“We’re confident looking at what people earn, their expenses and different household compositions that these will be affordable and in demand and that we’ll have no problem attracting tenants.”

The council is not looking to make a profit – only to cover the cost of leasing the building from The Wellington Company, she said.

The apartments are in Willis Street, will include whiteware and WIFI.