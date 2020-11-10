Creative Communities Grants Awarded With COVID-19 In Mind

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

Seventeen Kāpiti arts projects have been awarded funding through the latest round of the Creative Communities Scheme.

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has awarded $23,000 to a diverse range of arts initiatives, including children’s theatre projects, music performances, art and writing workshops, photography exhibitions and a mural project.

Chair of Creative Communities Grants Allocation Subcommittee Jackie Elliott says the funding recipients will play an important part in the Kāpiti district’s COVID-19 recovery and in capturing local experiences.

“Artistic expression plays a vital role in helping individuals and communities understand the world around us, and in this uncertain time we all need a bit of help processing 2020,” Cr Elliott says.

“In selecting the projects funded this round, the committee considered how they would support our community in the recovery from lockdown and as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 climate.

“We’re excited by these projects. Some are immersive, some are participatory, some will leave long-term visual legacies and some will entertain and delight.”

Several projects are aimed at young people or getting people involved.

“Recent surveys showed nearly a third of all Kiwis felt badly distressed in our COVID lockdown, with young people particularly impacted.

“Programmes like the music performance workshops being run by Starjam or the Te Ara Korowai art workshops will provide an outlet and an opportunity for self-expression.”

There were 26 funding applications this round. Another funding round will open in 2021.

The Creative Communities Scheme is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council to support and increase participation in local arts and culture at a grassroots level. Funds are distributed locally twice a year.

The funding recipients were:

Grant recipient Project Music Festivals and Events NZ Board Summer Music in the Park Little Green Man Productions Te Moana Glow Show Little Dog Barking Turning on the Light touring Kāpiti District Sarah Yuile Community Reflective Writing Kāpiti Youth Orchestra Kāpiti Youth Orchestra Camp 2021 Starjam Charitable Trust Music Performance Workshops Empowering Youth with Disability in Kapiti Katja Starke Paul Arts Lockdown Laundry – air your memories Te Ara Korowai Inclusive Art Workshop Energise Ōtaki Ōtaki Bike Space Container Mural Waikanae Arts and Crafts Society inc. Covid-19 Lockdown Creations – a Waikanae Arts and Crafts Exhibition Jordan Harcourt-Hughes 168 Days of Kāpiti Magic Te Raukura ki Kāpiti (c/o Kāpiti College Board of Trustees) Promotional material creation for Te Raukura ki Kāpiti Zeal Education Trust – Kāpiti A Thousand Words – Youth graphic design and photography exhibition Mahara Gallery Trust 100 Days a Journey Amalia Calder – Minnie Moo Productions Rain and Jessica Bo Peep Jenna-Lea Philpott Art Everywhere Kapiti Chorale Inc Sacred folk – St Cecilia’s Mass with a Sprig of Thyme

