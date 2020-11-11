Will they confirm the land sale? Council debating Shelly Bay again

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council will today be debating whether to confirm the sale of a small piece of land that it owns at Shelly Bay – which is wanted as part of a controversial new development.

The council voted in 2017 to sell the land, but it is now “making a final decision” after years of controversy.

The development plan includes 280 apartments, 58 town houses, a 50-bed hotel, and a rest home for 150 people.

Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh are among those who oppose the development, with concerns that include congestion issues on the narrow coastal road.

In the DomPost today, Tom Hunt writes that the Shelly Bay development doesn’t hinge on today’s vote. But he says the meeting is still crucial. If the council decides not to sell the land, the developers will have to amend their resource consent. And if the council votes for the deal, [developer Ian] Cassels will want to get started immediately.

In the NZHerald, Georgina Campbell writes that councillors will be voting on what she says is one of the most contentious land deals they’ll ever be presented with. Four hours of public participation is scheduled before councillors are expected to enter debate at 6pm.

She reports: Councillors spoken to ahead of the vote said they couldn’t pick which way the vote was going to swing describing it as “down to the wire”.