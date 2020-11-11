Will they confirm the land sale? Council debating Shelly Bay again
The Wellington City Council will today be debating whether to confirm the sale of a small piece of land that it owns at Shelly Bay – which is wanted as part of a controversial new development.
The council voted in 2017 to sell the land, but it is now “making a final decision” after years of controversy.
The development plan includes 280 apartments, 58 town houses, a 50-bed hotel, and a rest home for 150 people.
Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh are among those who oppose the development, with concerns that include congestion issues on the narrow coastal road.
In the DomPost today, Tom Hunt writes that the Shelly Bay development doesn’t hinge on today’s vote. But he says the meeting is still crucial. If the council decides not to sell the land, the developers will have to amend their resource consent. And if the council votes for the deal, [developer Ian] Cassels will want to get started immediately.
In the NZHerald, Georgina Campbell writes that councillors will be voting on what she says is one of the most contentious land deals they’ll ever be presented with. Four hours of public participation is scheduled before councillors are expected to enter debate at 6pm.
She reports: Councillors spoken to ahead of the vote said they couldn’t pick which way the vote was going to swing describing it as “down to the wire”.
In support of Mau Whenua at the Council today. The vote on Marukaikuru Shelley Bay is today.#LandBack #Decolonise pic.twitter.com/shdfBJWoji
— Peace Action WGTN (@PeaceActionWGTN) November 11, 2020
This is the wrong piece of land for housing, especially that many. Maybe a smaller amount would work. But then there is climate change, erosion, and the narrow road. And all the Iwi and possible treaty issues. Any smart councillor would say no.
I have heard from the Council that they had enough requests to make submissions to last five hours if all were to be heard. Mine was turned down but the Council people have told me that my submission “that the report lie on the table” has at least been circulated to the Mayor and Councillors. Apparently there are 16 submissions which are due to heard. It would be quite wrong for the Council to proceed to do anything as things stand.
This issue is contentious because of so many reasons and as such should be completely re-examined under a transparent process. The sale of the land seems to have been underhand along with the council-backed decision to block the public from having a say by pushing the project through under a Special Housing Area application which avoided normal planning rules and consultation. On top of this there are infrastructure and climate change considerations which the council has been banging on about regarding other projects, but seems happy to ignore this regarding Shelley Bay.