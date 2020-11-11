Two arrested in Taita after synthetic cannabis seized by police

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Two people have been arrested and a large amount of synthetic cannabis seized following a search warrant executed in Taita this morning. Police at the property also located cash.

A 28-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman have been charged with possession of a psychoactive product for supply.

They are due to appear in Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

“Synthetic drugs are dangerous and cause significant harm to users, their families and our community,” says Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Pritchard, Area Manager: Investigations for Hutt Valley Police.

“Our continued focus is to hold those to account who are manufacturing and supplying the community with illicit drugs.

These people prey on those struggling with addiction and are motivated by financial greed.”

Police encourage anyone affected by drug addiction to seek help through the Alcohol and Drug Helpline on 0800 787 797, or free text 868.

