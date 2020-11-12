Sewage spill into harbour at Queens Wharf; water outage in Oriental Bay

Wellington.Scoop

There’ve been more water supply problems in Wellington this morning. The more serious incident was a sewage spill into the harbour.

At 9am Wellington Water tweeted the news that a blockage in pipework had resulted in an overflow at Queens Wharf.

It said:

“Pump station operators are at site working to remove the blockage within the pipework, and our drainage team are also on site.”

There were no details on the company’s website. However at 9.12 there was another tweet:

“The overflow has stopped. Our team have successfully removed the blockage at the pump station and the pumps are now operating as designed.”

But at 10.20 it became evident that problems were continuing:

“Once traffic management has been set up, flusher trucks will assist the removing of any fatbergs. We will then flush the overflow outlet to remove any residue.”

And at 12.30 it seemed that the blockage had not, in fact, been cleared:

We are continuing to flush the network, to remove the build-up of fat within the pipes which is inhibiting the flow to the pump station. This is expected to continue for the next 3 – 4 hours.

The NZHerald reported that about 20,000 litres of wastewater flowed into the harbour after the pipe became blocked.

Earlier, at 6.50am Wellington Water reported a water outage on Oriental Parade in Oriental Bay.

It said approximately 100 properties had been affected. Water was reconnected at 10.43am.

Our water main burst! No water since 2:00am… 💦 💧 🚿 💦 🛁 🚿 pic.twitter.com/zWBg72DycI — Oriental Bay (@OrientalBayNZ) November 11, 2020