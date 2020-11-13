Wellington Scoop
Network

Wellington police arrest two people after seizing $5m of controlled drugs

November 13, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
Wellington Police have today executed seven search warrants across the city after a two-month-long investigation into the import and distribution of controlled drugs.

Two people have been arrested, 20 suspected importations of Eutylone have been identified, and approximately 400 litres of Gamma Butyrolactone (GBL) have been seized.

This has a combined street value of more than $5 million.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Join the ScoopCitizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but to keep Scoop thriving we need your support. We are building on our Wellington.Scoop and Scoop offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more

No comments yet.

Write a comment: