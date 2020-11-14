Wellington Scoop
State Highway 2 (River Road), Elderslea – Wellington

November 14, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police are at the scene of a serious crash on State Highway 2 (River Road) , Elderslea, Upper Hutt.

Emergency services were alerted to the two vehicle crash between Gibbons Street and Whakatiki Street at around 10:59am.

Serious injuries have been reported.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notofied.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.

