Fatal crash on State Highway 2 in Upper Hutt

There has been a fatal crash on State Highway 2 at Elderslea in Upper Hutt.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle crash on River Road between Gibbons Street and Whakatiki Street at around 10:59am.

Traffic was detoured and SH2 was closed for several hours while police carried out a scene examination. The road is now open.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw anything in the lead up to it that could assist Police, is asked to contact us on 105 quoting P044406448

