Fatal crash on Cobham Drive – two city-bound lanes closed for four hours
Wellington.Scoop
The city-bound lanes of Cobham Drive were closed for more than four hours this morning because of a fatal crash.
RNZ reports that one person was killed, and another suffered minor injuries.
The DomPost reports the crash involved a stolen car that hit a tree.
Traffic was detoured through Kilbirnie till the Cobham Drive lanes reopened about 10.30.
🚨@nzpolice are at the scene of a serious crash on Cobham Drive. The car vs tree crash near the intersection of Evans Bay Parade happened at around 5:47am. The westbound lanes are closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays. Diversions are in place. 🚨
— Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) November 14, 2020
If you’re arriving in Wellington this morning, there may be some delays getting into town due to this road closure. https://t.co/rC1IFq35hZ
— Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) November 14, 2020
UPDATE 7:35AM
The northbound lanes of SH1 Cobham Dr remain CLOSED as SCU are on site investigating a prior crash. Please continue to avoid the area and detour via local roads. ^ALhttps://t.co/rqyFJQeCRk
— Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) November 14, 2020
Sad to hear this has happened, but don’t let it be the reason all the trees will need to be cut down or surrounded by cheese grater wires or armco barriers. It wasnt their fault.