Fatal crash on Cobham Drive – two city-bound lanes closed for four hours

The city-bound lanes of Cobham Drive were closed for more than four hours this morning because of a fatal crash.

RNZ reports that one person was killed, and another suffered minor injuries.

The DomPost reports the crash involved a stolen car that hit a tree.

Traffic was detoured through Kilbirnie till the Cobham Drive lanes reopened about 10.30.

🚨@nzpolice are at the scene of a serious crash on Cobham Drive. The car vs tree crash near the intersection of Evans Bay Parade happened at around 5:47am. The westbound lanes are closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to expect delays. Diversions are in place. 🚨 — Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) November 14, 2020

If you’re arriving in Wellington this morning, there may be some delays getting into town due to this road closure. https://t.co/rC1IFq35hZ — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) November 14, 2020