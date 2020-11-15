Wellington Scoop
Fatal crash on Cobham Drive – two city-bound lanes closed for four hours

November 15, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease1 comment

The city-bound lanes of Cobham Drive were closed for more than four hours this morning because of a fatal crash.

RNZ reports that one person was killed, and another suffered minor injuries.

The DomPost reports the crash involved a stolen car that hit a tree.

Traffic was detoured through Kilbirnie till the Cobham Drive lanes reopened about 10.30.

1 comment:

  1. jamie, 15. November 2020, 10:23

    Sad to hear this has happened, but don’t let it be the reason all the trees will need to be cut down or surrounded by cheese grater wires or armco barriers. It wasnt their fault.

     

