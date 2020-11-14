Why I voted for Shelly Bay (2)
by Cr Jenny Condie
For those who oppose the development at Shelly Bay, the Wellington City Council decision last week was a blow that has left them feeling hurt and disappointed. I have been asked several times for an explanation of why I voted in support of the sale and lease of council land, particularly given I was on record in an Enterprise Miramar survey during the election campaign as being against the development.
In particular, this comment from Benoit Pette really stuck with me:
“While I acknowledge it was a hard decision, and while I appreciate the efforts some have made in explaining their reasoning, I still can’t make sense of how you can possibly have been elected on a position of opposing the development and then vote the other way. For me, the fate of Shelly Bay is pretty bad right now, but what is worse is the collapse of my trust in local democracy.”
Benoit is asking a much broader question than just why I voted the way I did. He is asking how can he have trust in the process of local democracy when candidates say one thing but vote differently once they are councillors?
As a candidate for city council you get many requests to answer surveys from different interest groups. Often these are about very specific issues that, as a candidate, you simply cannot be as well informed about as a sitting councillor. Nonetheless, I wanted to be as transparent as possible during the campaign so I did my best to give thoughtful answers to every survey I received. From memory I only refused to answer one survey, because their yes/no question was framed as: “Do you agree with us or are you a horrible person?”
By their nature these surveys reduce incredibly complex issues down to a straight yes/no answer. Sometimes those questions are designed carefully and thoughtfully. Sometimes, they are designed as traps.
I remember agonising about my response to the Enterprise Miramar survey. It was certainly reducing an incredibly complex issue down to a set of yes/no questions. It was an issue where I was certain I could not have all the relevant information or understand all the levels of complexity as a candidate. That said, the questions didn’t seem badly designed and there was certainly significant public interest in the issue. It didn’t feel right to not answer it.
As part of the survey, not only were candidates asked a series of yes/no questions, we were also given the opportunity to provide a short statement. I decided that this would help provide context to inform voters about my stance on Shelly Bay and would allow for some nuance given that my stance was never “absolutely no, never, under no circumstances”.
Here is the statement I made at this time:
“There have been a number of suggestions that council’s decision to designate a Special Housing Area and its decision to consider the sale or lease of its own land was based on incomplete or incorrect information. This requires an independent investigation. As a matter of good governance, if council had poor information, those decisions should be revisited with complete information.
“WCC should put off a decision about the sale or lease of council land and the contribution of $10 million in infrastructure costs until the concerns of iwi group Mau Whenua about the initial sale of their land have been legally resolved.
“Given Shelly Bay is fairly remote from transport and other amenities, it is not well located for increasing residential density.”
Since I made that statement to Enterprise Miramar I have, as expected, developed a greater understanding of the complexities of the decision. I have also received a lot more information, and the concerns I held at the time have been addressed to my satisfaction.
The design of the development has improved to allow for the effects of sea level rise and exceeds the regulatory requirements currently in place. While I would like to see a different set of requirements in place, it would be unfair to hold any single development to a higher standard.
As I indicated at the time, I would have supported an investigation into the decision-making process, but this has not come to a vote since I was elected. In any case, I have received significantly more information since being elected.
It is my view that any inadequacy found retrospectively in the advice provided to councillors arose from the uncertainties surrounding the situation and therefore does not justify revisiting the original decision. Further, the key decision to make Shelly Bay an SHA was a joint decision between the landowner, the WCC, and Cabinet and as such cannot be unilaterally undone.
The off ramps in this deal mitigate any risk related to the outcome of current court cases for all parties, including for Mau Whenua in their dispute regarding the original sale of the land. The Council does not have a role to mediate between Iwi groups.
On reflection, perhaps it would have been more accurate and honest not to answer the yes/no questions, because I never had a straight yes/no position on Shelly Bay. My status at the time would have been more accurately described as “leaning no” or “it’s complicated.” However, I made the choice to answer at the time to try to be as transparent as possible.
I think it is interesting that very few of the sitting councillors answered the yes/no questions on Shelly Bay. They understood that the challenging and complex nature of the decision in front of us could not be reduced to a simple yes/no proposition.
Based on all of this, I think my answer to Benoit would be that voters should take the answers to these yes/no surveys with a grain of salt and candidates need to be more willing to answer “not sure, it’s complicated.” If you are a single issue voter, then it’s worth taking the time to read the more detailed statements which candidates provide to see if their concerns align with yours. I also think it is important to read these yes/no policy statements in the context of the wider values which candidates campaign on.
In my case, my campaign signs had two slogans on them: “YIMBY” and “Futureproof Wellington.” YIMBY, short for “yes in my backyard,” is a pro-housing, pro-development global movement, intended to push back against the frequent opposition to new developments generally and new housing developments in particular.
The “Futureproof Wellington” slogan intended to capture the need we have for more housing and infrastructure to support the growth of our city, as well as a call to action on mitigate and adaptation for climate change. Again, Shelly Bay delivers significant new housing, as well as the upgraded infrastructure needed to support it. The development is planned as a Green Star Community. The developer is on record about providing car-free transport alternatives such as car share, shuttles, and an electric ferry. The ground floor of most of the development are 3 metres above sea level, significantly exceeding the current guidelines from the Ministry for the Environment on coastal hazards. I believe that supporting the sale and lease is consistent with my desire to futureproof Wellington.
My campaign also focused on making evidence based decisions and delivering cost effectiveness for ratepayers. One of my concerns around Shelly Bay was that councillors hadn’t received good advice, and therefore hadn’t made evidence based decisions. This is no longer a concern I hold. (I’m reluctant to go into this in more detail at this time, as it touches on the formal complaint I made against Mayor Foster.)
I am also convinced that the key commercial terms deliver excellent value for ratepayers. The cost of renewing our infrastructure around the city will run into the billions over the next two decades. Any deal that delivers a fixed amount of infrastructure at a fixed cost for ratepayers is worth pursuing given the wider context.
I acknowledge that some people feel hurt and disappointed by our decision last week. Nevertheless, I’m comfortable that my vote was consistent with the statement I made to Enterprise Miramar and the values I campaigned on, despite it going against my “no” answer to their survey.
Jenny Condie is a Wellington city councillor for the Takapū/Northern Ward
I don’t see how any of the issues in your original statement have been addressed. Mau Whenua’s case is still waiting on a decision and Shelly Bay is still remote from transport and amenities.
Given the plethora of information and informed opinion regarding Shelley Bay, why is it that Councillors such as Ms. Condie consider the Shelly Bay issue to be complex? The ownership issue is clear, there are no treaty or cultural matters to be considered, the infrastructure costs will never be resolved at the developer’s expense despite assertions to the contrary, the HSA issue is irrelevant due to last years legislative changes, the sale/lease of public space is not essential for the Wellington Company to proceed, and Council angsting over legal proceedings was not necessary if the can had been kicked down the road instead of the developer having an open door to subvert due process per courtesy of the Council. The questions that need to be answered are whether developers will continue to reach decisions with the administration behind closed doors and will Councillors continue to rubber stamp the deals.
I agree with Benoit about trust in democracy. Transparency is part of that, so I question that “it is a very good deal for the Council” and “they will absolutely be paying for infrastructure for the development” (the Council agreed that development contributions would be remitted). Your further reason was “cultural sustainability” – what does that mean? You raise a few other additional points with two needing addressing:
1. The SHA was to provide affordable housing not new housing per se (or a hotel or rest home). The Council failed to address affordable housing.
2. You say “the cost of renewing our infrastructure (in the city) will amount to billions” …but this is predominantly new infrastructure not renewed, and should have been part of development contributions which you agreed to remit. This not a good deal for the Council.
Cr Condie you state that “any deal that delivers a fixed amount of infrastructure at a fixed cost for ratepayers is worth pursuing given the wider context” but how do you explain that in 2016 the WCC recommended the bare minimum width for the current inadequate road while noting this was not going to be adequate in the longer term. And according to council Q&A on Shelley Bay, the WCC has agreed that, if after monitoring, the road is not fit for purpose then the council “will have to fully meet any costs of road improvements that exceed the agreed budget”? Hardly a fixed cost for the ratepayer.
Cr Condie, if you believe that any inadequacy found retrospectively in the advice to councillors does not justify revisiting the original decision, has anything been done by councillors to demand how this happened and to request that systems are put in place to ensure this cannot happen again. And, does this give you cause to question the advice you are receiving which has left councillors taking an angry backlash from voters.
Cr Condie, the Council will still be here long after the developer is gone and, unless the Council is giving up ownership of the road which I assume it is not, then if the road needs fixing or upgrading the buck will stop with ratepayers.
AOM – re your comment “The ownership issue is clear, there are no treaty or cultural matters to be considered” – you clearly live on a different planet to me.
The ownership issue is incredibly muddied, litigious, and will be fought over for years – the Council’s acquiescence to this has just cemented that litigation in place. Whether that litigation takes place solely within the Iwi (ie part of PNTSB sueing another part of the IWI, or suing the Council, or suing the Developer, and the Crown), the fact that the iwi clearly voted against the sale of land to Cassels, and then Cassels bought it in different bite-sized chunks instead, clearly shows that there is bad blood here. Expect, quite rightly, people to be protesting and occupying the land as an illegal land grab.