Doubtful Sounds String Up Wellington Comeback – November 28th & 29th

Press Release – The Doubtful Sounds

Wellington’s funkiest little choir, the Doubtful Sounds, is playing

shows at Breaker Bay Hall and Paekakariki in a fortnight, and they’re

bringing the city’s grooviest string quartet with them.

Directed by local broadcaster and RNZ Nights host, Bryan Crump, the 20

strong choir, will team up with friends and fellow funksters, Strung

Out, for a concert of pop favourites performed with a classical twist.

Fresh from sell out performances for their “Under the Milky Way” tour

of Wairarapa in September, the choir has decided to extend the

itinerary it to two more destinations.

“As well as being Wellington’s funkiest choir we are one of

Wellington’s more adventurous ones having performed underground at

Wrights Hills Fortress, and after dark inside the stone circle at

Stongehenge Aotearoa,” says Masestro Bryan Crump

“Possibly the first concert conducted by glow stick in music history.”

Listeners will hear new arrangements of music by The Rolling Stones,

Elbow, Aldous Harding and Shaed, plus a few of the choir’s old

favourites.

Teaming up with the Doubtfuls, Strung Out is no stranger to

Paekakariki, with local ‘cellist and Kapiti Deputy Mayor, Janet

Holborow, in command of the base line.

We love singing with the Doubtfuls,” says the group’s cellist, Janet

Holborow. “When Bryan asked us if we’d like to join them for a couple

of gigs, we jumped at the chance.”

Previous acclaimed gigs by the Doubfuls have been at Summer City,

Aratoi, and during the Wellington Fringe which earned the choir

nomination for a Fringe Award.

“We had a real blast in the Wairarapa” says Crump. “It seemed a shame

not to perform the set-list a few more times. When Strung Out said

they were in, we just had to come back.”

