Operation Gulfport Sees Drugs Seized And Man Arrested

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police and Customs have made a further dent in the GBL market with another arrest and seizure in the Wellington region.

On Friday 13 November a search warrant was executed at an address in Normandale, Lower Hutt, by Police from Hutt Valley and Waikato along with NZ Customs.

Located at the address was approximately 300 grams of methamphetamine and approximately 13.5 litres of the Class B drug GBL.

A 71-year-old local man has been charged with importing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for supply, and possession of GBL for supply, and appeared in Hutt Valley District Court today.

This follows the termination on Friday of Operation Skipjack in Wellington City, where around 400 litres of GBL was seized and two Wellington men have appeared in court.

Police remain committed to ensuring that those who deal in illicit substances are brought to account before the courts.

The drugs they peddle cause immeasurable harm to members of our community, and it is with great satisfaction this operation has removed this potential harm from circulation.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url