Affordable and an hour to Wellington – housing development for 5000 people starting in Levin

Report from RNZ

A plan for a massive new housing development north of Wellington could see the town of Levin expand by a quarter. The Horowhenua District Council calls it the most significant residential development in the district’s history.

For three years, the council has been working with landowners on a plan to turn land near Levin – currently used for grazing and lifestyle blocks – into at least 2500 new dwellings for about 5000 people. Public submissions on a proposed district plan change to allow the development opened yesterday and run until 1 February.

The development is the equivalent of building a settlement the size of Ōtaki, Paeroa or Alexandra beside the town, which now has a population of 18,800.

The 420-hectare block called Taraika is slated to have a shopping centre, a school, parks and reserves.

Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said with housing under pressure, the project could not start soon enough. “We’re the third fastest growing district in the country at the moment, [the] population is exploding. We badly need some development, we badly need some new housing.”

The development got a big boost from the government in August, with $25 million in loans and grants.

Wanden said that had fast-tracked the project, with the aim for sections to go on the market within months and roading and infrastructure built in six years.

He said by the end of the decade, the motorway projects connecting the area to Wellington could make it an hour-long straight shot to the Capital. The mayor said this would attract those who wanted the benefit of small town living but also wanted to keep their jobs in the big city.

“So we can hopefully help solve some of the housing issues that Wellington region has as well. We are considered to have a lifestyle that is appealing to a lot of people but also, obviously the value of properties up here is considerably lower than it is in Wellington, and even in Kāpiti, so you can get really good value for here as well.”

Levin is home to a large number of retirees.

One of its ward councillors and salon owner Victoria Kaye-Simmons said most people were excited by prospect of young blood in the area. “More young families, there’s going to be another primary school built and possibly another shopping centre – all of this stuff. I think that’s going to be really exciting and I think people are going to be truly quite amazed by what’s going to be happening at that end of the Horowhenua.”

But Horowhenua Residents and Ratepayers Association chair Christine Moriarty is not sold on the idea. She said there were water restrictions every year and there was not enough water for the new development.

“My biggest fear is the infrastructure that we have in Levin is just not going to cope. And the outcome will be that the existing ratepayers will have sanctions put on them to not be able to use [water].”

She doubted there would be high demand for the houses, and said ratepayers would be stuck carrying the can. “I don’t think there’s 2500 people that want to come here. I just don’t believe that the sort of houses they’re building, [that] there’s going to be enough people to buy them and it’s just going to be a white elephant.”

Press Release – Horowhenua District Council – August 18

A funding boost is fast tracking infrastructure for the largest residential development in the history of Horowhenua. Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden has welcomed Government investment that will fast-track the development of residential land to the southeast of Levin.

Work will begin this year to install the infrastructure for the Taraika residential development on 400 hectares of land previously known as Gladstone Green.

Initially thought to be developed over the next decade, the fast tracking of the project is possible thanks to a $25M investment by Crown Infrastructure Partners in shovel-ready projects.

The proposed development will be home to approximately 2,500 homes, parks, reserves, a shopping centre, an education facility, stormwater retention areas, and several roads and a shared pathway to connect the development with Levin.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said Taraika is a transformational project that will directly employ up to 280 people in fulltime roles.

“Horowhenua has been named as a growth area for the Greater Wellington Region as we will soon be less than an hour’s drive from downtown Wellington.”

“We estimate that we’ll need to build 400 homes annually for ten years, but to do that we need more land zoned as residential.”

The government funding has fast-tracked the project in the form of cash and loans, however Council is still working through the process of fully funding the project – much of which is expected to come from developers.

Council developed the Master Plan in partnership with landowners, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, the Ministry of Education and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority Inc.

Muaūpoko gifted the name ‘Taraika’ to continue the thousand-year-old native custom known as Take Taunaha, essentially a statement that confirms Muaūpoko as Tangata-whenua. Other examples are: Tararua Ranges, Whanganui a Tara, Roto a Tara and the full name of Kāpiti Island.

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority Chair, Tim Tukapua said it is auspicious to commemorate Taraika, our ancestor who settled this region over a thousand years ago as te Iwi o Ngai Tara; Muaūpoko are the people of Ngai Tara.

Horowhenua District Council Chief Executive David Clapperton said Council developed the Taraika Master Plan to ensure the new development was well connected with Levin and will be developed alongside the Ōtaki to north of Levin Expressway.

“We want to ensure that Taraika is part of Levin so that means good connections over the expressway for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.”

Group Manager Infrastructure Development Brent Maguire said Council Officers have been progressing plans in the background in order to make a shovel-ready start on the project in the next few months.

“The project will design and build the infrastructure needed to progress the new residential area. We are committed to having the right infrastructure in place for housing our growing population.”

Meanwhile, a public engagement process is underway on the Taraika Master Plan. You can find out more here. Feedback gathered through the engagement process will be used by Council Officers to refine the Draft Master Plan and District Plan Change. Following this, a Proposed District Plan Change will be formally notified allowing for submissions and a hearing to be held.