Can they reduce a 23% rates increase by selling the Convention Centre?
Wellington.Scoop
The Wellington City Council is considering a rates increase forecast of 23 per cent next year, according to the NZ Herald.
The Herald’s Georgina Campbell reports that the forecast increase is understood to have emerged as the council is about halfway through its review of the Long Term Plan, which sets its budget for the next ten years.
She says the council is about to start the “trade-offs” stage, with decisions about how projected rates increases could be reduced.
She understands that one example given at a workshop on reducing rates increases was the council selling the Convention Centre, which is now being built (photo above), and leasing it back.
Mayor Andy Foster responded to the Herald report with a statement. He said the council was “months away” from proposing a draft ten-year financial strategy and rates increase for 2021/22. “We are still working through the council’s priorities and are yet to determine a capital programme and levels of investment. This will be one of the most challenging budgets ever considered by council. This process will be undertaken in the context of outcomes from the Kaikōura earthquake and Covid-19 and while doing everything it can to keep rates affordable. It is far too early to speculate on any level of rate setting.”
Completion of the controversial Convention Centre has been delayed, and it’s now due to be ready for opening in 2023.
It’s time to review our Long-term Plan.
This sets the direction for the next 10 years, outlines what we will be investing in, how much it will cost and how this will be funded.
What do you think we should be considering?
Let us know! https://t.co/rjcsdpAQqQ #TōTātouPōneke pic.twitter.com/NMUXPbTO3G
— Wellington City Council (@WgtnCC) November 16, 2020
Increasing the rates, or borrowing
This year we had a 5.1 per cent rates increase
Mayor didnt want rates increase to be “unbearable burden”
Selling the Convention Centre to lower the rates burden – it would most probably have to be a fire-sale as it is hardly going to be perceived as a good investment.
Should the WCC sell the (un)convention centre? YES!
Should the WCC then lease it back? NO!
The ratepayers of Wellington (who the WCC are supposed to be servants of) have shown no response or desire to be in the ‘convention’ business. Leave that to the private sector, and focus on public services instead!
@AJ Corlett: Totally agree. The problem is WCC most probably won’t be able to sell the building without promising the purchasers a very expensive long-term rental to make it worth their while. And if it is sold for less than cost then the ratepayers lose both ways.
The convention centre was built in response to demand from the commercial sector and they are paying for it through the commercial rates. Do conferences have a place in a post Covid future? Probably. Was there a good reason why the Council proceeded with a convention centre? Absolutely. Is the Convention Centre the reason behind a 20% plus rates increase? Highly unlikely.
We have just had a 5 percent rates rise.! 23 percent would be getting very high. WCC please pare everything back to basics. And borrow some money – it’s very cheap at the moment. A pitch in from Govt also needs to be negotiated.?
Yes sell the convention centre. Do we even need it.
The Golden mile can wait. Have express bus lanes instead that will move a few people. And make the fares cheaper at least at peak time. Main thought is the ratepayers cannot pay for everything that has been neglected or the nice to haves.
Hel, I guess when times are tight you assess all costs and weigh up which are most important. Let’s see what the WCC can actually cut back on. My guess is very little as they know we’re stuck paying whatever happens.
Andy campaigned on keeping rates low. Nice work. That said, I hate local body politicians who campaign on that. Rates are needed to pay for a city so it doesn’t have shit pouring onto its cbd streets. Campaign on good spending choices instead. [via twitter]