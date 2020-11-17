Can they reduce a 23% rates increase by selling the Convention Centre?

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council is considering a rates increase forecast of 23 per cent next year, according to the NZ Herald.

The Herald’s Georgina Campbell reports that the forecast increase is understood to have emerged as the council is about halfway through its review of the Long Term Plan, which sets its budget for the next ten years.

She says the council is about to start the “trade-offs” stage, with decisions about how projected rates increases could be reduced.

She understands that one example given at a workshop on reducing rates increases was the council selling the Convention Centre, which is now being built (photo above), and leasing it back.

Mayor Andy Foster responded to the Herald report with a statement. He said the council was “months away” from proposing a draft ten-year financial strategy and rates increase for 2021/22. “We are still working through the council’s priorities and are yet to determine a capital programme and levels of investment. This will be one of the most challenging budgets ever considered by council. This process will be undertaken in the context of outcomes from the Kaikōura earthquake and Covid-19 and while doing everything it can to keep rates affordable. It is far too early to speculate on any level of rate setting.”

Completion of the controversial Convention Centre has been delayed, and it’s now due to be ready for opening in 2023.

It’s time to review our Long-term Plan.

This sets the direction for the next 10 years, outlines what we will be investing in, how much it will cost and how this will be funded.

What do you think we should be considering?

