Disappointment at council’s “breach of promise” on Shelly Bay

Media release from Enterprise Miramar Peninsula Incorporated

Following the disappointing decision by the Wellington City Council on 11 November to enable the Shelly Bay project, and the completion of the judicial review case in Court yesterday, Enterprise Miramar responds to questions asked by the media:

The Council’s conduct last week involved a significant breach of the promise that was made in July last year that the Mayor and Councillors would reconsider the 2017 decision with full information available to them. This promise was also made to all Wellingtonians, and the refusal to address recreation, traffic and safety has been met with a very deep sense of disappointment.

The outpouring of concern on social media and other channels has shown the depth of feeling across Wellington about the Shelly Bay project.

The concerns of Wellington residents, ratepayers, and businesses have been ignored and Enterprise Miramar feels exceptionally let down by the 9 Councillors who voted for the sale and the lease, without which this privately owned development cannot proceed.

Enterprise Miramar thanks the Mayor and 5 Councillors who listened and tried to find a way forward to address the unresolved issues that hang over this project.

The community is especially disappointed by the refusal of the Council to acknowledge the traffic issues that are faced everyday in the Eastern Suburbs, and the cost of fixing Shelly Bay Road to make it safe for cycling, walking, and running, and to preserve the recreational use along the coastal road.

These costs will run into the tens of millions.The advice from Council staff was that these costs are the Council’s and are on top of the $10M cap,so will add to the very concerning financial position of the Council, reported this week.

Chair of Enterprise Miramar, Thomas Wutzler says:

‘Our reasons for taking the judicial review case are explained in our press release of 22 May (link below). On Wednesday last week, the Council refused to talk about recreation, traffic and safety issues, let alone do anything to address them; which more than justified our decision to seek judicial review of the resource consent decision.

‘Enterprise Miramar obtained volunteer and financial support for taking the case through donations made to our solicitor’s trust account. Fundraising was undertaken by volunteers, during lockdown. The Enterprise Miramar Board does not know who the donors are but knows they are several in number and that they all cared enough about the Council’s decision-making process and outcome, the Peninsula and the traffic and safety issues, to support the case’.

Enterprise Miramar has very carefully managed the costs of running the case, and we have had significant time volunteered, for which we are grateful.

After the Council’s decision last Wednesday, we know that if we were to put the hat around again, support will flow. People who care about the Peninsula, are sick of the traffic congestion and have called for due process, are deeply disappointed and would be prepared to support standing up for proper and lawful decision-making.

