Sewage overflows from manhole in Hopper Street – running into gutters

Report from RNZ

Wastewater crews have been working to fix a drain that is leaking sewage onto a street in central Wellington.

Wellington Water was told of the spillage on Hopper Street near Mt Cook just after 8am.

The manhole in the middle of the road was bubbling up and overflowing with sewage, which was running down the street and into the gutter.

A Wellington Water spokesperson said the pipe was likely blocked but more would become known once the crew had finished investigating.

“It’s a good reminder for people not to pour oil down the sink or flush wet wipes, as these create fatbergs and blockages like this,” he said.

Update 11.30am, the blockage has now been cleared and the crew is cleaning and disinfecting the area. This was caused by a build-up of rags. As a reminder, only flush the 3 P's – poos, pee and (toilet) paper! https://t.co/XKDx7PMMBs — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterOutage) November 18, 2020

Last week, a fatberg blocked a pipe near Queens Wharf and sent sewage into the harbour.