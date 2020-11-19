Basin Reserve upgrades as venue for Women’s Cricket World Cup

News from Cricket Wellington

Wellington is among the four cities to benefit from player facilities upgrades announced by Minister of Sport and Recreation Grant Robertson today.

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (CWC22) CEO Andrea Nelson joined Grant Robertson at the announcement of $2.0m in government funding which will give the Basin Reserve a boost as the venue gears up to host the CWC22 in March and April of 2022.

Upgrades to the Basin Reserve will involve:

Upgrade of player facilities, including removal of urinals and installation of three cubical toilets in each changing room, together with installation of shower cubicles.

The upgrades focus on redevelopment of player facilities to make them of a standard befitting the world’s best players.

“Facilities that are tailored for men are not always right for women, and part of this funding is about changing that, so we are good hosts for the world’s best women’s players in 2022,” Grant Robertson said.

The $2 million investment in Women’s Cricket World Cup venue upgrades follows an initial $7.3 million allocation for World Cup accessible venues announced as part of the $265 million Sport Recovery Package. That investment covered upgrades to facilities at the match venues and training grounds for Rugby World Cup 2021, as well as the scoping of upgrades for Cricket World Cup and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cups.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster says “I’m delighted to receive this funding as the Capital prepares for helping to host the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide lasting benefits giving our women athletes access to world class facilities.”

Cricket Wellington CEO Cam Mitchell says: “We’re delighted to have been able to upgrade the facilities here at the Basin to ensure that they are suitable for all players that attend our ground, not just at the World Cup but for future women’s domestic and international matches.

“The world-class facilities that will now be on offer are yet another positive for the growth and development of women and girl’s cricket in the future.”

ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 CEO Andrea Nelsons says: “As host nation of this global sports event, it’s important that we provide world class venues and facilities for the teams competing in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 (CWC22). Beyond the nationwide celebration of cricket in 2022, the CWC22 legacy will improve the experience of our women and girls in cricket for future generations.

“This is what major events are all about. We’re very pleased that this World Cup will be the catalyst for meaningful change for many of New Zealand’s premier sporting venues including Basin Reserve and the players that will benefit from these facility upgrades for many years to come.”

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 match schedule is to be announced next month.