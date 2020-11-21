Truck rolls at Haywards interchange, blocks southbound lane



NZTA photo

Wellington.Scoop

A truck rolled and blocked traffic at the Haywards interchange on State Highway 2 in the Hutt Valley this afternoon.

NZTA reported the crash at 1.50 and said the truck was blocking a southbound lane.

After an hour, both the southbound onramp and offramp were closed while a towtruck started to move the crashed vehicle.

Then at 3.25 NZTA reported that the truck had been righted and the southbound on ramp and off ramp were reopened.

UPDATE 3:25PM

The truck has been righted at SH2/SH58 Haywards Interchange and the southbound on ramp and off ramp are now OPEN. Please continue to take extra care as the truck is still on site. ^AL pic.twitter.com/KT6i7PbxR1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Wellington (@WakaKotahiWgtn) November 21, 2020

The truck had been moved by 3.50, two hours after it had rolled.