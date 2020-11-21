Wellington Scoop
Truck rolls at Haywards interchange, blocks southbound lane

A truck rolled and blocked traffic at the Haywards interchange on State Highway 2 in the Hutt Valley this afternoon.

NZTA reported the crash at 1.50 and said the truck was blocking a southbound lane.

After an hour, both the southbound onramp and offramp were closed while a towtruck started to move the crashed vehicle.

Then at 3.25 NZTA reported that the truck had been righted and the southbound on ramp and off ramp were reopened.

The truck had been moved by 3.50, two hours after it had rolled.

