Hate us? Love us?

Plenty of people have leapt to the defence of Wellington since Andrea Vance’s weekend essay about why she hates the city.

Two of the defenders are in the DomPost this morning.

Siobhan Downes is one of them. She writes

…there’s nowhere I’d rather be… Scratch the surface, and you’ll find it’s what’s on the inside that really counts. For example, take the city’s alleyways, which Vance describes as “less Melbourne laneway, more inner-city slum”. She can’t have been talking about Hannahs Laneway, which is home to a bean-to-bar chocolate factory, a window selling gourmet peanut butter, a gem of a café that does the city’s best brownies, and a great hole-in-the-wall pizza joint that rolls out authentic Neapolitan pies. The party district that is Courtenay Place is dubbed “seedy by day, seedier by night”, and sure, it’s not for everyone. But if it’s not your vibe, you can head to Ghuznee Street, which is where many of the city’s best bars have popped up in recent years.

There’s similar enthusiasm from her colleague Henry Cooke. He says it’s true the Council has underperformed, and the Let’s Get Wellington Moving transport plan has not yet got Wellington moving. But …

… it is unfair to be too pessimistic… Ten years ago Ghuznee St and Victoria St were just that: streets. Ghuznee St has slowly morphed into everything you need for a good 24 hours … Victoria Street is awash with cranes as several apartment blocks go up, busily creating what will be one of the densest parts of the country in a few years. It’s the density of Wellington, forced on us by the hills, that gives the capital its magic. The statistical “area unit” around Parliament holds more jobs than any other unit in the country, a concentration of people on weekdays that means you can always meet basically anyone for a coffee. Density isn’t just good for corporate networking however, it is also the key to spontaneity. You never really need to have set plans for a night out here: you go out for a drink with one friend and run into another, you amble from bar to restaurant easily, then suddenly find yourself at a theatre show, or a friend of a friend’s apartment, or dancing your feet sore. All of this without ordering or an Uber or counting your drinks so you can drive.

There’ve been many tweets, too, in response to the Vance attack, including this from Conor Hill:

…writing with that much snark is super easy. while I agree with the broad outline, Vance seems to hate all change in Wellington, and I’m not sure anything would please her.

This is a weird article. Wellington is in a bad state but the writer is opposed to every thing that could make it better:

-Building more houses

-A small rates rise to fund stuff

The response to the Vance hate essay has also included the fact that her facts on assaults in Wellington (“ten times higher than the national average”) were wrong – her statistics were ten times greater than reality.