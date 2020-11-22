Wellington Scoop
Burst water main cuts supply to 100 homes in Newlands

November 22, 2020

A burst main in Newlands left 100 homes without water this morning.

The outage is in Link Road.

The Wellington Water website says 100 homes have been without water since midnight. The website message, timed at midnight, says: “We expect to resolve the issue in six hours.”

But the council-owned company has tweeted conflicting information – a tweet from Wellington Water timed at 9.30 says the road will be closed for six hours.

Which six hours do they mean?

