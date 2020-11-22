Hollywood star helps to sell out a session at the Roxy

Wellington.Scoop

An early evening session at the Roxy tonight had only a small number of bookings, till a Hollywood star announced that he’d be attending.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt put a message on Instagram this morning, inviting Wellingtonians to attend the 5pm screening of the David Fincher’s new drama Mank at the Roxy.

“Hey, this is a message for folks in Wellington in New Zealand, where I am,” he said in an Instagram video message. ”I’m going to go to the movies tonight. It’s my first time going to a cinema in nine months or something since before the pandemic hit.”

He said he “thought it would be fun if there were more people in the theatre.”

Paddy Doyle from The Roxy Cinema told the DomPost that Gordon-Levitt’s post had come as a nice surprise. “When I came in it was only around 20 per cent full, now it’s already half-full, so I have a feeling that might be why.”

Then at 4.30 the Roxy announced that the session was sold out.

Last month Joseph Gordon-Levitt told a US TV show that he was in Wellington to work on a new project which he’d been unable to get going in Los Angeles because of the covid pandemic.

“We couldn’t find a way that felt really safe to us, so we came here to New Zealand,” he said. “They’ve handled the pandemic in an incredible way and life is like normal.”

He hasn’t announced the name of the TV project, but earlier this year Variety reported that he was a writing, directing and executive producing a comedy series for Apple TV titled Mr Corman, in which he plays the title role.

His many film credits include, most recently, The Trial of the Chicago 7, which is now on Netflix.