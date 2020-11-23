Wellington Scoop
Fault on tracks (or overhead wires?) stops trains between Porirua and Waikanae

November 23, 2020

Wellington.Scoop
Kapiti Line train services were suspended between Porirua and Waikanae this morning, because of a track fault which Metlink later described as a problem with overhead wires.

At 9am Metlink said the affected section had been inspected and the fault “has been confirmed.”

Maintainers were on site to fix the fault.

Metlink said it had sourced limited bus replacements to shuttle between Porirua and Waikanae, however, it recommended making alternative travel arrangements if possible due to a shortage of buses.

There was better news at 9.30:

We have received clearance to resume services on the Hutt Valley Line after the track fault has now been repaired, please expect delays as we return to timetable. Services on the Melling Line will resume from the 10:17am service from Wellington to Melling.

Later in the morning, there were problems on the Hutt Valley line. A points fault cancelled four trains between Trentham and Upper Hutt. Other trains were delayed.

