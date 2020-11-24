Second Karori tunnel proposed, to solve traffic jams in western suburbs
News from Karori Residents Assn
The Karori Residents Association has come up with a comprehensive proposal that would see greater access for around 18,000 Karori residents plus Karori businesses and public transport of all types, as well as at least 7000 more western suburbs residents.
Karori development – residential and commercial – has been plagued by severely restricted transport access according to proposal writer, retired civil engineer and Karori resident Bill Guest.
“For many years, Karori was, and may still well be, the biggest single suburb by population in Wellington City,” Mr Guest said. “With proposed new suburban development plans and plenty of available developable land, Karori is likely to be an area of significant further growth.
“However, Karori is already at a tipping point, and further growth without addressing our transport bottlenecks will make us all worse off.
“Our proposal solves these transport problems and unlocks economic benefits in the short and long term.
“It is centred on a new 350m long tunnel alternative with a reasonable gradient that starts further north on Chaytor St than the current tunnel and connects to The Rigi beside Glenmore Street. It solves the problems of access for double decker bus public transport and similar restrictions on goods vehicles. It also solves other significant issues associated with re-designing the existing tunnel or previous other tunnel options that were investigated going back more than 60 years.
“Right now, both the suburb’s residents and wider catchments of Makara, Creswick Valley, Northland, Wilton and Otari are captive to a now hopelessly inadequate tunnel that effectively throttles residential and commercial transport of all types, particularly at peak hour. Traffic jams occur either side of the current tunnel and the flow-on impacts Kelburn, Aro Valley, Northland, Thorndon and beyond.
“It directly stifles public transport such as double-decker buses and is dangerous to ordinary buses, commercial trucks and vans, cycle traffic, pedestrian traffic and private vehicles. The tunnel in its current form is well past its ‘best-by’ date.
“We propose that a properly resourced and governed strategic study is undertaken by the Wellington City Council, the NZTA, and the Regional Council. This should align with the zoning strategy for Karori. An economic analysis needs to identify the transport benefits as well as the property development benefits enabled through up-zoning and confirm that they exceed costs.
“The subsequent step is to protect the route through a designation and develop a funding plan based on the beneficiaries pay principle.
“We propose that the long-term local funding contributions be used to finance the project’s own debt, using the new Infrastructure Funding & Financing Act. There is no need for the debt to add to Wellington City Council’s public tax-backed debt.”
William (Bill) Guest is a retired civil engineer who has lived in Karori for 26 years. He graduated with a B.E. (Civil) from the University of Canterbury in 1968, and later earned an M.E. (Civil) (First Class) from the University of Auckland in 1976. This postgraduate degree was focussed on transportation engineering. He later completed Diplomas in Business Administration and in Business Computing from Massey University.Bill spent most of his career in transport, much of it in or associated with railways, including senior management roles. The last seven years of his career were with Veolia Transport (now Transdev) in Auckland, first as Safety Manager than then as Strategy and Network Development Manager. In these roles, Bill was part of the management team that overhauled the rail passenger operations in Auckland. Bill retired in 2011 and returned to his home in Karori. After spending some time renovating the house, he became interested in local Karori issues. Subsequently he joined KRA as Infrastructure Coordinator and has spent a lot of time (with assistance from other members) on drainage, transport planning, and public transport matters.
It’s about time that money was invested in the west.
This idea seems like a massive waste of money and it will create more problems than it will solve. There are so many other bottlenecks in the area – the tunnel is only a tiny piece of the problem. I don’t think we will ever ‘fix’ peak hour car congestion to Karori, because of how space-inefficient cars are and the concept of induced demand (adding road capacity creates more drivers which creates more congestion). What we should focus on is giving people options to avoid congestion entirely. Instead of increasing road space for private vehicles, we should be improving the speed and quality of public transport. Some major improvements could be made simply by getting rid of the shitty old diesels and getting some nice new electric buses on this route, reducing fare prices/cheaper monthly passes and re-allocating road space from parking to bus lanes.
Long-term, I believe the solution will be a light rail line following a route similar to your proposed tunnel, separated from general traffic as much as possible.
Light rail will never come to Karori and the tunnel is too narrow for today’s vehicles. Karori is the largest suburb in Wellington by far and should get the attention and budget it needs.
Hi Peter. You’re largely missing the point of both the release and the full Proposal. It talks about ALL traffic, and specifically about public transport. That includes buses – however they are currently or likely to be powered – bicycles, scooters, mobility scooters and foot traffic, not just private vehicles. Access is currently restricted to all those forms of transport, especially in peak traffic. For example, by increasing the amount of buses including double decker buses that is bound to decrease private vehicles. Light rail is highly unlikely to ever make it to such suburbs as Wadestown, Wilton, Northland and Karori.
I don’t think a second road tunnel is a good solution for traffic in Karori. Buses already have priority at the intersections for the tunnel, another tunnel would benefit drivers rather than bus riders. We should be trying to get fewer people to use cars, not building infrastructure for the current amount of traffic. The solution to traffic is higher capacity public transport, because it is far more spatially efficient, plus, we’ve seen from the lockdown how much nicer roads are with less motor vehicle traffic. Higher capacity shouldn’t mean double decker buses, which increase dwell times. Articulated buses have around the same turning radius as rigid bodied buses, so they would be fine on our roads; either we switch to those, trams/LRVs, or we run buses more frequently.
Karori will need a new tunnel in order to encourage more public transport through. No double decker buses can go through the existing tunnel. Currently the buses and cars just don’t mix well in there at peak times and it’s down right dangerous. A new tunnel would mean the cyclists could be separated and safe and I’m all for that.