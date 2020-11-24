New musical work for 18-piece ensemble at Futuna Chapel

News from Pyramid Club

Daily Deaths is a new work by Daniel Beban that literally allows audiences to experience the unfolding days, weeks and months of the Covid19 pandemic in sound. Featuring an 18 piece ensemble of woodwinds, brass and strings, the concert will take place in the awe-inspiring acoustics of the Futuna Chapel, an icon of New Zealand avant garde architecture.

Daily Deaths directly translates Covid19 statistics from different countries into a musical score performed by a large ensemble. Different country’s daily death rates are translated into musical notes – the higher the death rate the higher in pitch the musical note… trumpets play Iran, double basses play China, flutes play Brazil, cellos play India and so on.

Because the pandemic is an ongoing situation, the piece is continually growing.

“Daily Deaths is a simple yet hard hitting expression of how covid has been felt around the world. Sitting amongst all the other musicians breathing in time and communicating the deaths related to their specific countries was powerful and moving. ‘Daily Deaths’ is physically demanding, requiring a large amount of endurance and breath control, something I am happy to go through in order to contribute to the overall power and message the piece is conveying.” Rachelle Eastwood – flute.

The 18-piece ensemble features:

Gerard Crewdson (tuba)

Dan Yeabsley (tuba)

Nell Thomas (flute)

Rachelle Eastwood (flute)

Aiko Sato (trombone)

Gareth Thompson (trombone)

Jake Baxendale (alto sax)

Glen Downie (alto sax)

Bridget Kelly (bass clarinet)

Blair Latham (bass clarinet)

James Guilford-Smith (trumpet)

Stephen Roche (trumpet)

Tristan Carter (violin)

Chris Prosser (violin)

Charlie Davenport (cello)

Erika Grant (cello)

Patrick Bleakley (double bass)

Isaac Smith (double bass)

Saturday 5th December

Chapel open for viewing at 2pm

Concert starts 2:30pm.

Futuna Chapel, 67 Futuna Close, Karori

Entry koha (suggested $20)

From Wellington city take public bus nos. 2, 18e or 21, approximately 30mins.

Part of Pyramid Club’s ‘Offsite Series’.

Many thanks to Wellington City Council for supporting this performance.