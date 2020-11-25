Wellington Scoop
Soldier at Linton charged with spying – to be court martialled

November 25, 2020

Report from RNZ
A soldier based at Linton in Palmerston North has been charged with spying, the Defence Force has confirmed.

The director of Military Prosecutions has laid 17 charges in the Court Martial of New Zealand against the soldier, who has name suppression.

The charges (some of which are alternative charges) are:

Four charges of espionage;
Two charges of attempted espionage;
Two charges of possession of an objectionable publication;
Three charges of accessing a computer system for a dishonest purpose;
One charge of doing an act likely to prejudice Service discipline or bring discredit on the Service;
One charge of negligently failing to perform a duty; and
Four charges of failing to comply with written orders.

No date has yet been set for the hearing.

The Defence Force says as the matter is now before the court, it can make no further comment.

