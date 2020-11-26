Brief lockdown ends after threat at Wellington High School

Wellington.Scoop

Police were called to an emergency at Wellington High School this morning. The school was briefly placed on lockdown, with armed officers reported to be in police cars outside the school.

A message placed on on the school’s Facebook at 9.45am stated:

Police received credible information this morning about a threat to the school, which is why we asked students to stay in classrooms. The situation we were managing has now been resolved with police support. All students, staff and persons on-site are safely accounted for. Everyone did extremely well and responded to instructions.

And an earlier Facebook message:

Wellington High School is currently managing a situation at school. Students are staying in their classrooms, exams are continuing, and all outside entry points to the school are currently locked. We will continue to provide updates on our website as soon as we know more. Please do not come to the school or phone the school as you will not be attended to and this may cause disruption to the management of this incident and could potentially place yourselves and/or our staff and students’ safety at risk.

DomPost: On-line threats from teenager threatening to shoot LGBTQI students