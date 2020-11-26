Wellington refugees call for reset of society after mosque terrorism report

Media release from ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum

ChangeMakers Resettlement Forum, representing 17 different former refugee communities in the Wellington region, pays tribute to the tremendous courage of the people who spoke to the Royal Commission into the Terrorist Attack on Christchurch Mosques on 15 March 2019. The Commission’s final report was presented to the Minister of Internal Affairs today.

“We want to acknowledge those who lost their lives in the attack, to those who lost their loved ones, and to the many, many families who continue to live with the ongoing effects of that cowardly act of hate,” said General Manager Sandra McCallum.

“The courage they showed in their testimonies was unparalleled in this country. It is so important that they were given the platform to speak their truths, and to expose the pain and long term impact of this outrageous act of terror.”

“But the journey is not over. If we want to see positive change in our society towards inclusiveness and connection with others, we urge the government to uphold the recommendations from the report with adequate funding and resources.

“The Muslim community’s participation shouldn’t end now this report has been submitted. The process of managing the recommendations and related outcomes is still their business. As Kiwis, now more than ever they have every right to survive, thrive and participate fully.”

“We hope the findings in this report become the foundation for a reset for our society – on how we need to stand up against right-wing extremism and radicalism and on how we view inclusivity in Aotearoa. The Muslim community are our colleagues. They are our neighbours. They are our friends. Together, we are all New Zealanders who have the right to feel safe and know that we belong here in Aotearoa New Zealand.”