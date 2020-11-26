Wellington Airport planning another Christmas Tree display

News from Wellington Airport

More than 30 businesses, community groups, and organisations are welcoming a better and brighter 2021 in a Christmas display at Wellington Airport.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival – a joint event between Wellington Airport and Cystic Fibrosis NZ – aims to support businesses and organisations whilst raising funds for support, advocacy, and research for people with cystic fibrosis (CF).

CF is a genetic condition that limits the ability to breathe over time and affects around 540 New Zealanders.

Life with CF involves a rigorous daily treatment regime including chest physiotherapy, oral, nebulised and occasionally intravenous antibiotics, and taking enzyme tablets with food. Some people with CF will have a feeding tube overnight. This regime can take up to three hours each day, having a huge impact on quality of life.

“The Coronavirus pandemic means 2020 has been a truly difficult year for many people, community groups and businesses in New Zealand,” says Jane Bollard, Cystic Fibrosis NZ Chief Executive.

“It’s also had a profound impact on individuals with chronic respiratory conditions, such as people with CF. Throughout the lockdown we saw a significant increase in access to our services but a reduction in donations,” Jane continues.

“With a ‘pay what you can’ approach rather than set sponsorship packages, we are excited to use this event to help promote businesses and community groups whilst raising vital funds to help give Kiwis with CF a better, brighter future”.

Last year the festival raised over $30,000 for cystic fibrosis.

This years’ Christmas tree decorated by Cystic Fibrosis NZ features poignant photos and stories of some of the Kiwis with CF who would benefit from the breakthrough treatment Trikafta. This medication is currently not funded by Pharmac, and visitors are asked to scan a QR code to sign the petition and help change this.

Some of the businesses and groups involved this year include Wellington Phoenix, Rydges, Whittakers, Subway, Ben & Jerry, Naylor Love and Six Barrel Soda.

All participating businesses are invited to the opening Gala, on December 1, where the best Christmas Tree will be announced as judged by a local artist. This is always a lot of fun and a great opportunity to meet with people from likeminded businesses.

Wellington Airport will also provide prizes for the best Christmas Trees which, in 2019, saw the 1st place winner receiving a $10,000 advertising package at Wellington Airport.

Cystic Fibrosis NZ is thankful for all the support it receives from Wellington Airport, businesses, individuals, volunteers and of course, the New Zealand public walking through the decked-out airport.

Jo Maxwell, Manager Brand and Sponsorship at Wellington Airport said “The Christmas Tree Festival is always one of the highlights of the year at the airport and this year more than ever, we are ready for some sparkle. We are thrilled to see so many businesses getting behind the festival and raising much-needed funds for cystic fibrosis sufferers despite the challenges Covid has thrown at us.”

“This year, there will be a fun treasure hunt for kids to explore the different trees around the terminal. Airport visitors will also have the chance to vote for their favourite tree and go in a draw to win a fabulous prize”.

For more information on the festival visit www.wellingtonairport.co.nz/community/sponsorships/cystic-fibrosis-wellington-christmas-tree-festival

About Cystic Fibrosis NZ

Cystic Fibrosis NZ is the only charity dedicated to supporting and improving quality of life for people with CF and their families. Established in 1968 as a volunteer support group for parents with a newly diagnosed child, we dedicate ourselves to shaping a brighter future for everyone with CF. We do this through local family and individual support by our team of social workers, by covering the cost of essential medical equipment, providing organ transplant assistance, information packs, welfare assistance and many other means of support. We also fund CF research and advocate on behalf of the community for better access to services and care.

About cystic fibrosis

Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a serious illness that affects lungs and digestion. It is the most common life-threatening genetic disorder affecting Kiwis. It is caused by a faulty gene that has been passed down from a baby’s mum and dad and is usually diagnosed soon after birth. One in 25 people carry the faulty gene that causes it, often without even knowing.

There are over 540 Kiwis with CF, and it’s usually diagnosed through the heel prick test as part of new-born screening. CF affects everyone differently, but for many it involves a rigorous daily treatment regime including chest physiotherapy, oral, nebulised and occasionally intravenous antibiotics, and taking enzyme tablets with food. CF can cause diabetes, asthma, liver disease, and permanently reduced lung function which, in many cases, requires a transplant

People with CF secrete thick, sticky mucus in their bodies. The mucus in their lungs traps bacteria which can results in chronic infections, meaning that people with CF struggle with reduced lung function, progressive lung damage and possible respiratory failure. In the digestive system CF reduces the amount of insulin produced and stops the digestive enzymes that aid digestion, leading to poor growth and physical weakness.

One of the most striking features of CF is cross infection. Two people with the condition should never be in close contact as their lungs harbour specific bacteria that are a risk to someone else with the condition. This means no group support and the added stress of having to physically avoid others with CF.

