Newtown’s last bank branch closing in December

Newtown is losing its last bank branch. Customers of ANZ Wellington South have had a letter saying their bank in Riddiford Street will be closing on 11 December.

Once there were three- but Newtown’s Westpac branch closed last year. The space is now occupied by a clothing shop.

The Newtown post office – which was also a KiwiBank branch – also closed last year. Its space is still empty.

“Thank you for your patience and understanding,” says the ANZ letter to its soon to be abandoned Newtown customers.

The regional retail manager tells them that their nearest branch will be in Kilbirnie – and that will be the address for the nearest ATM as well.

“We understand this may affect the way you do your banking, and we’re here to support you with this change.” But from 11 December, the bank won’t be open any longer in Newtown.

Customers will be encouraged to do their banking “when and where it suits them,” using online or phone banking, or the contact centre (which is New Zealand based and open seven days a week). But if it suited them to do their banking in Newtown, this will no longer be possible.

And the letter includes an apology: “We apologise for any inconvenience this change may cause.”